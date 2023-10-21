Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Lightweight roost-ruler, Islam Makhachev, will run it back with his talented Featherweight counterpart, Alexander Volkanovski, or the second time in the same calendar year TODAY (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) at UFC 294 inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Makhachev is riding arguably the best win streak in mixed martial arts (MMA) right now — a 12-fight tear that saw him largely dominate the competition to capture (and defend) the 155-pound crown. In that time, Volkanovski challenged him far more seriously than anyone else, so perhaps its fitting that an instant rematch ended up being next for the Russian.

Of course, Volkanovski is really putting it on the line this afternoon, too, accepting this fight on such short notice. His odds are winning the rematch did not improve by jumping on this opportunity, but at least he guarantees himself a second shot at Makhachev.

LEGACY IS ON THE LINE!

Live updates will begin to flow below the moment the two fighters make their way to the Octagon ...

“The Great,” deemed the “challenger” because his 145-pound is not on the line, was the first to make the walk:

Another shot at history awaits!@AlexVolkanovski enters for a chance at champ-champ status at #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/UxcTgvOUuz — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023

Then it was Makhachev time:

Defending the throne once again!@MakhachevMMA looking to close the door on Volkanovski a second time here at #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/RmOfd3GyC4 — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023

Round one:

Both champs touched gloves with no issues, a sign of mutual respect ... and we were off.

Inside leg kick early from Islam, who put the pressure on Volkanovski early. Front kick from Islam, which Volkanovski countered with a low kick. Nice jab from Islam, then a kick, as he tried to use it to set up a takedown, which Volkanovski stuffed with glee. In the process, though, he pressed Volkanovski up against the cage, where the pair battled for position. Volkanovski was able to reverse and looked for a trip, but Islam was onto it. Islam with a powerful Thai clinch, which was giving the smaller Volkanovski some trouble for a minute. Islam with a big left hand down the middle, but Volkanovski was unfazed. Then, out of nowhere, Islam landed a Mirko Cro Cop-style head kick that wobbled “The Great” instantly. Volkanovski remained upright for a moment, but then he poured on the punishment and Volkanovski was on the ground, fighting for his life. And after a eating a huge dose of short shots, it appeared that Volkanovski was asleep and the referee was there to stop it.

ISLAM MAKHACHEV JUST KNOCKED OUT ALEX VOLKANOVSKI #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/g4bsINLcKM — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023

Final result: Makhachev def. Volkanovski via knockout (head kick) — WATCH HIGHLIGHTS!

For complete UFC 294 results, coverage and highlights click HERE.