With UFC 294 a wrap after an exciting afternoon (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) of fights live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.
On a day that featured a main event rematch pitting UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev against UFC featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski, a middleweight co-headliner between former welterweight standouts Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev, and a light heavyweight tilt involving contenders Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.
The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE in the above video player around 4:30 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.
For complete UFC 294 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.
