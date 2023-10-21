 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Video: Watch UFC 294 post-fight press conference live stream

By Dan Hiergesell Updated
/ new

With UFC 294 a wrap after an exciting afternoon (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) of fights live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. fight fans can now check out the post-fight press conference video above for all the best reaction and official bonus winners.

On a day that featured a main event rematch pitting UFC lightweight champion Islam Makhachev against UFC featherweight titleholder Alexander Volkanovski, a middleweight co-headliner between former welterweight standouts Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev, and a light heavyweight tilt involving contenders Magomed Ankalaev and Johnny Walker, there will be a lot to discuss now that the action has concluded.

The post-fight presser is scheduled to go LIVE in the above video player around 4:30 p.m. ET. It will feature the biggest winners and losers from the card, as well as company President, Dana White.

For complete UFC 294 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

In This Stream

UFC 294 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Islam vs. Volkanovski 2

View all 53 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania