Islam Makhachev cemented his place as pound-for-pound best fighter in the world earlier today (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) at UFC 294 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. by stopping Alexander Volkanovski with a first-round head kick knockout (see it HERE) Also, the co-main event saw Khamzat Chimaev knock off former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman with wrestling and cardio (highlights and scorecard HERE).

In addition to the two main attractions, UFC 294 produced a collection of memorable performances. From Mike Breeden’s comeback knockout to Said Nurmagomedov’s fast submission finish, the early Saturday card produced from top to bottom. Check out some of the highlight moments below:

Mike Breeden stole the “Prelims” undercard with a sensational comeback knockout finish over Anshul Jubli (watch HERE)

Flyweight contender Muhammad Mokaev pushed his UFC record to 5-0 with a late submission finish over veteran Tim Elliott (see HERE)

Bantamweight contender Said Nurmagomedov scored a slick ninja choke over Muin Gafurov to spark the PPV main card

Ikram Aliskerov made his presence felt with an impressive flying knee TKO finish over Warlley Alves (see HERE)

In order to sift through the action and see which fighters took home an extra $50,000, we take a closer look at the official UFC 294 post-fight bonus winners below:

Performance of the Night: Islam Makhachev

Performance of the Night: Ikrim Aliskerov

Performance of the Night: Muhammad Mokaev

Performance of the Night: Said Nurmagomedov

