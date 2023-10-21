Sharabutdin Magomedov looked extremely sharp in his Octagon debut earlier today (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) at UFC 294 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. when “Shara Bullet” dismantled middleweight striker Bruno Silva en route to a unanimous decision win.
Fight fans were excited to see Magomedov given his undefeated record, extensive highlight-reel, and the overall hype surrounding his UFC arrival. Magomedov was the betting favorite and was given a willing dance partner in Silva, but it was his show to steal.
While Magomedov didn’t deliver the first-round knockout stoppage that most were hoping for he had his way on the feet against Silva. He scored consistently with side kicks, head kicks, front kicks to the body, long punches from range, and knees inside during the few moments of clinch time. Silva did have a nice takedown in Round 2 and Round 3, but for the most part Magomedov was beating him up off his back, including a jumping head kick that had fight fans in a frenzy.
In the end, it was Magomedov who did enough over the course of three rounds to walk away with the win. It was closer than some may have expected, but still a great debut for the Russian prospect.
Check out some of the moments below:
All action to start off #UFC294— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 21, 2023
Stream the early prelims NOW on @ESPNPlus and @espnmma YouTube. pic.twitter.com/32Nqp56f2t
Watch this kick from Shara #UFC294— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 21, 2023
Stream the early prelims NOW on @ESPNPlus and @espnmma YouTube. pic.twitter.com/TvhPeapFBO
Sharabutdin Magomedov wins his UFC debut via unanimous decision over Silva 30-27.— Nina-Marie Daniele (@ninamdrama) October 21, 2023
What did you guys think of his UFC debut? @ufc #ufc297 pic.twitter.com/ZV5y3typXk
15 minutes in the books!— UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023
Our first #UFC294 is headed to the judges scorecards pic.twitter.com/QKDhTaK1dU
Shara Magomedov's kicks were brutal #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/FlIz2pcmz6— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 21, 2023
STILL UNDEFEATED!— UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023
Shara Magomedov wins his UFC debut by unanimous decision at #UFC294
[ @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/39l5gR6heo
Safe to say Magomedov is pleased with his first performance inside the Octagon #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/3EVz9i9lvL— UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023
Belal Muhammad was impressed with Shara ‘Bullet’ Magomedov’s UFC debut @bullyb170 @Shara_Bullet77 #UFC294 | LIVE from 5PM BST on TNT Sports & discovery+ pic.twitter.com/27wWPw2QAe— UFC on TNT Sports (@ufcontnt) October 21, 2023
For complete UFC 294 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.
