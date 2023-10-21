 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Sharabutdin Magomedov delivers striking clinic in anticipated Octagon debut | UFC 294

By Dan Hiergesell
Sharabutdin Magomedov looked extremely sharp in his Octagon debut earlier today (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) at UFC 294 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. when “Shara Bullet” dismantled middleweight striker Bruno Silva en route to a unanimous decision win.

Fight fans were excited to see Magomedov given his undefeated record, extensive highlight-reel, and the overall hype surrounding his UFC arrival. Magomedov was the betting favorite and was given a willing dance partner in Silva, but it was his show to steal.

While Magomedov didn’t deliver the first-round knockout stoppage that most were hoping for he had his way on the feet against Silva. He scored consistently with side kicks, head kicks, front kicks to the body, long punches from range, and knees inside during the few moments of clinch time. Silva did have a nice takedown in Round 2 and Round 3, but for the most part Magomedov was beating him up off his back, including a jumping head kick that had fight fans in a frenzy.

In the end, it was Magomedov who did enough over the course of three rounds to walk away with the win. It was closer than some may have expected, but still a great debut for the Russian prospect.

Check out some of the moments below:

