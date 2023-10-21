Mike Breeden turned a botched weight cut into a comeback finish earlier today (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) at UFC 294 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, stopping Anshul Jubli with a sensational comeback knockout in the third round.
Even before Breeden missed weight he was a betting underdog for this “Prelims” affair. That’s because Jubli looked great in his UFC debut and simply has a more dangerous arsenal. Indeed, Jubli displayed his skill set early on with great kicks, rangy strikes and brutal knees inside.
Breeden had his back against the wall entering the third round and looked to need a finish. Jubli’s output started to pile up and he grew tired. This allowed Breeden to time a perfect right hand that stopped Jubli in his tracks. Breeden followed up with one insurance shot before the referee stepped in.
Check out the full fight video highlights below:
MIKE BREEDEN WITH THE FIRST KO OF #UFC294— ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 21, 2023
Stream the prelims NOW on @ESPNPlus and @espnmma YouTube. pic.twitter.com/V1sKbzYipH
For complete UFC 294 results, coverage and highlights click HERE.
