Highlights! Ikram Aliskerov destroys Warlley Alves with blistering flying knee TKO | UFC 294

Ikram Aliskerov cashed in on his main card bid earlier today (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) at UFC 294 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. stopping veteran Warlley Alves with a blistering first-round TKO (flying knee and punches).

Alves was stepping up to middleweight to fill in for Nassourdine Imavov who had some traveling issues ahead of this event. It was a gutsy decision for the Brazilian bruiser and one that he may now regret.

It didn’t take Aliskerov long to establish his range and keep Alves on his toes. Out of nowhere Aliskerov delivered a crisp jab that sat Alves down. Aliskerov followed that up with a nasty flying knee along the cage. Alves’ head snapped back and then Aliskerov moved in for a barrage of strikes to finish the job. It was quite impressive.

