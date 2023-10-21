Said Nurmagomedov turned in another fast first-round finish earlier today (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) at UFC 294 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. stopping fellow bantamweight Muin Gafurov via ninja choke just 73 seconds into the first round.

This fight didn’t last all that long. The UFC 294 “Prelims” were less than desirable so fight fans were hoping the PPV main card delivered from start to finish. Nurmagomedov certainly set the wheels in motion. After Gafurov landed a nice combination along the cage Nurmagomedov quickly locked up a tight ninja choke on the feet. Gafurov tried to fight free but he put himself in more danger and eventually had to tap.

Nurmagomedov, 31, was coming off a unanimous decision loss to Jonathan Martinez this past March so this was a key victory for the Russian contender. While Nurmagomedov is more known for his versatile striking he has quietly shown a strong grappling game since his UFC arrival back in 2018.

Check out his UFC 294 finish below:

SAID GOES NINJA CHOKE AGAIN EARLY TO PUT GAFUROV TO SLEEP #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/7DhB6cdMOW — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 21, 2023

