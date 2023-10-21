 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Highlights! Muhammad Mokaev punishes gritty Tim Elliott with late submission finish | UFC 294

By Dan Hiergesell
/ new

Muhammad Mokaev delivered the performance fight fans were expecting earlier today (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) at UFC 294 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, when the undefeated flyweight contender stopped veteran Tim Elliott with a third-round submission (arm-triangle choke).

Elliott is as game as they come and he quickly gave Mokaev issues in the grappling exchanges. His striking was too erratic to present real danger for Mokaev, but Elliott was fighting like a dog and wasn’t going to make this one easy for the young contender.

Mokaev dug deep into the third round and hit a massive switch transition along the cage to dump Elliott on his head. That presented Mokaev with the perfect angle to lock up the arm-triangle choke and squeeze. Elliott fought as long as he could before tapping out.

Check out the final moments below:

Mokaev, 23, is now 5-0 since joining UFC back in 2022. This was his fourth submission finish during that time and another performance that will increase his flyweight stock yet again. Look for Mokaev to score another top 10 opponent his next time out.

LIVE! Watch UFC 294 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

MASSIVE ’SUPER’ FIGHT REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sat., Oct. 21, 2023, with a re-worked “Champion vs. Champion” rematch inside Etihad Arena. In the ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Lightweight roost-ruler, Islam Makhachev, runs it back on just 11 days notice opposite Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, in another 155-pound showdown. In UFC 294’s intriguing Middleweight co-main event, Dagestani wrecking ball, Khamzat Chimaev, welcome former Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, to the 185-pound weight class (on short notice, too).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

For complete UFC 294 results, coverage, and highlights click HERE.

In This Stream

UFC 294 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Islam vs. Volkanovski 2

View all 42 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania