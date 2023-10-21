Muhammad Mokaev delivered the performance fight fans were expecting earlier today (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) at UFC 294 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, when the undefeated flyweight contender stopped veteran Tim Elliott with a third-round submission (arm-triangle choke).

Elliott is as game as they come and he quickly gave Mokaev issues in the grappling exchanges. His striking was too erratic to present real danger for Mokaev, but Elliott was fighting like a dog and wasn’t going to make this one easy for the young contender.

Mokaev dug deep into the third round and hit a massive switch transition along the cage to dump Elliott on his head. That presented Mokaev with the perfect angle to lock up the arm-triangle choke and squeeze. Elliott fought as long as he could before tapping out.

Check out the final moments below:

MOKAEV REMAINS UNDEFEATED WITH A STATEMENT WIN #UFC294 IS LIVE NOW ON @ESPNPLUS pic.twitter.com/WdCFZnNZfD — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 21, 2023

Mokaev, 23, is now 5-0 since joining UFC back in 2022. This was his fourth submission finish during that time and another performance that will increase his flyweight stock yet again. Look for Mokaev to score another top 10 opponent his next time out.

