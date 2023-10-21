 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Official Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev scorecard and video highlights | UFC 294

By Dan Hiergesell
Khamzat Chimaev maintained his undefeated MMA record earlier today (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) at UFC 294 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, outlasting former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman in a middleweight co-main event.

Chimaev opened up with a brief takedown as Usman fought hard to keep his footing. “Borz” scored another takedown and was able to take Usman’s back. He started to score short punches from behind as Usman looked to pop up. Khamzat was able to maintain control for the rest of the round and threatened with some chokes along the way.

The pace slowed down in the second as Chimaev seemed to tire just a bit. That allowed Usman to get more comfortable with his hands. He scored a crisp jab and a right that sent Chimaev back into the cage. That’s when Khamzat went back to the well and scored a timeline takedown with two minutes left.

Both men came alive in the third as they willing exchanged leather in the center of the cage. Usman started to pull ahead as Chimaev ate a collection of heavy shots. Chimaev eventually found another takedown and took top control. That’s where the fight would end as Khamzat was too strong and technical for Usman to wiggle away.

In the end, it was Chimaev who did more over the course of 15 minutes to earn the majority decision nod. Check out the full fight video highlights and official scorecard below:

