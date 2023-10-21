Islam Makhachev left no doubt in his rematch with Alexander Volkanovski earlier today (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) at UFC 294 live on ESPN+ PPV from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, stopping UFC’s Featherweight kingpin with a first round knockout (head kick and punches) to retain his 155-pound title.

Makhachev came out more aggressive this time around and kept Volkanovski on his back foot. The champion then shot in for a takedown only to have Volkanovski stuff it. A few moments later Makhachev came of of nowhere and landed a brutal head kick that stopped Volkanovski in his tracks. Volkanovski was seriously hurt, which allowed Makhachev to move in for the kill and land heavy shots. The referee had no choice but to step in and save UFC’s 145-pound champion from any additional punishment.

The first fight between Makhachev and Volkanovski was so close and needed a rematch to happen. However, seeing Volkanovski take this type of loss after stepping in on just 12 days notice was hard to watch. Volkanovski certainly knew the risks of a high-tilt gamble like this one, but it would have been nice to see him get a full camp.

Check out the full fight video highlights below:

Another shot at history awaits!@AlexVolkanovski enters for a chance at champ-champ status at #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/UxcTgvOUuz — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023

Defending the throne once again!@MakhachevMMA looking to close the door on Volkanovski a second time here at #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/RmOfd3GyC4 — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023

THE SCENES IN ABU DHABI #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/3ug0AIEVyh — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) October 21, 2023

ISLAM MAKHACHEV JUST KNOCKED OUT ALEX VOLKANOVSKI #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/g4bsINLcKM — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023

Nothing but class from the featherweight champ @AlexVolkanovski shows respect for Makhachev after a tough loss #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/CV0Sw1QSb3 — UFC (@ufc) October 21, 2023

