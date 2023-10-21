Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, TODAY (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) with a fantastic pay-per-view (PPV) event from “Fight Island,” featuring a “Champion vs. Champion” super fight rematch between Lightweight kingpin, Islam Makhachev, defending his 155-pound strap against Featherweight roost-ruler, Alexander Volkanovski, in the ESPN+ headliner. In UFC 294’s pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event, former Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, will attempt to derail the 185-pound hype of Middleweight boogeyman, Khamzat Chimaev. We’ve got Magomed Ankalaev, Johnny Walker and Said Nurmagomedov, too!

LEGACY IS ON THE LINE!!

Before that action begins at 2 p.m. ET later this afternoon, though, MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 294 “Prelims” undercard below, beginning with the first fight at 10 a.m. ET on ESPN+/YouTube. We will then cover UFC 294’s PPV main card in a separate thread right here, beginning at 2 p.m. ET. Bet on UFC 294 at DraftKings Sportsbook.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Makhachev vs. Volkanski 2.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 294 “Prelims” undercard results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

UFC 294 ESPN+ PPV MAIN CARD QUICK RESULTS:

155 lbs.: UFC Lightweight champion Islam Makhachev vs. Featherweight champion Alexander Volkanovski (not Charles Oliveira)

185 lbs.: Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman (not Paulo Costa)

205 lbs.: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

185 lbs.: Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves (not Nassourdine Imavov)

135 lbs.: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

UFC 294 ESPN+/YOUTUBE ‘PRELIMS’ QUICK RESULTS:

125 lbs.: Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

155 lbs.: Trevor Peek vs. Mohammad Yahya

135 lbs.: Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

185 lbs.: Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

155 lbs.: Anshul Jubli vs. Mike Breeden

145 lbs.: Muhammad Naimov vs. Nathaniel Wood

115 lbs.: Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey

185 lbs.: Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva — Magomedov def. Silva by unanimous decision (30-27 x3) — HIGHLIGHTS!

Related Strickland Declined Khamzat Title Defense At UFC 294

UFC 294 ESPN+/YOUTUBE ‘PRELIMS’ PLAY-BY-PLAY RESULTS:

125 lbs.: Tim Elliott vs. Muhammad Mokaev

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Trevor Peek vs. Mohammad Yahya

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

135 lbs.: Javid Basharat vs. Victor Henry

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Abu Azaitar vs. Sedriques Dumas

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

155 lbs.: Anshul Jubli vs. Mike Breeden

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

145 lbs.: Muhammad Naimov vs. Nathaniel Wood

Round one:

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

115 lbs.: Viktoriia Dudakova vs. Jinh Yu Frey

Round one: Dudakova ends the first exchange with a solid cross. She punches into the clinch, lands a knee, can’t keep hold. One minute in. Dudakova tries a combination. Left hand lands and they trade in center cage. Dudakova takes her to the fence. Two minutes in. Frey soon separates and they return to the center. Both women falling short with most of their punches. Combos from Dudakova, then a hard clash of heads. They pause for a bit before resuming with two minutes to go.

Frey stuffs another takedown, eats a knee. More knees from Dudakova and a 1-2 on the exit. One minute to go. Dudakova gets over-unders, nice defense from Frey to stay on her feet. Frey throws a naked low kick and Dudakova drops her with a counter left in the final seconds. 10-9 Dudakova.

Round two:

Round three:

Final result:

185 lbs.: Sharabutdin Magomedov vs. Bruno Silva

Round one: Quick exchange of low kicks and punches to start. Magomedov bouncing at range and firing low kicks as Silva steadily wades after him. Silva tries a spinning back kick a minute in, then puts together a nice combination. Low kick again. Heavier one from Magomedov, then a head kick and 1-2 that seems to hurt Silva. Magomedov tries to fly in with a knee, no dice two minutes in. He stuffs a takedown and goes back to the low kicks. Silva falls short with a flurry. Two minutes to go.

Low kick to teep from Magomedov, then a counter right before circling away. Low kick to head kick but he catches some cup. Silva goes back to pressuring after taking a bit to recover. More leg kicks by Magomedov with a minute to go. They trade lefts in center cage. Body kick from Magomedov. Silva manages to pin him on the fence and they slug it out, Magomedov whiffing a spinning back kick but landing some solid body kicks. 10-9 Magomedov.

Round two: Silva low kick. Body kick to hook kick from Magomedov in return. Silva lands a straight left, tries a takedown, eats knees and a teep. Brazilian kick to body kick by Magomedov a minute in. 1-2-knee by Magomedov, who slams home more knees when Silva enters and tries to spin. Really running circles around Silva at this point two minutes in. Low kicks by Magomedov. Hard counter jab. Silva finally manages to time one of Magomedov’s low kicks and take him down into guard. Both striking off the ground. Silva tries to posture up and eats a hard upkick with two minutes to go.

Magomedov landing well off his back with punches and elbows. Silva stands over him, weathering upkicks and punches before coming back down with a minute to go. Solid elbow to the body. Silva stands and Magomedov tries a Pettis-style head kick off his back. 10-9 Magomedov.

Round three: More low kicks from Magomedov but Silva again times one for a takedown into guard. Periodic punches. One minute in. Good diving shots after backing off for a moment. He postures, blocks some upkicks, then goes back into guard. Magomedov considers a triangle, nothing there. Two minutes in. Magomedov scoots to the fence, works to his feet, and lands a good knee before separating. He denies another shot and answers with punches and elbows as Silva puts on his earmuffs, but Silva surprises him with another double-leg into guard. Two minutes to go.

Elbows from Magomedov off his back as Silva patiently throws punches. Magomedov puts in a knee shield and whacks him with more elbows. One minute to go. Silva backs off, then re-enters in potential triangle danger. He manages to pass to side control, but Magomedov makes enough space to kick him in the head again and try to swarm at the bell. 10-9 Magomedov.

Final result: Magomedov def. Silva by unanimous decision

Remember: MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of UFC 294’s entire five-fight PPV main card RIGHT HERE, beginning at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+ PPV.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 294: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.