I don’t know what Kamaru Usman was supposed to be doing tomorrow morning (Sat., Oct., 21, 2023), but he was never intended to square off against Khamzat Chimaev in the co-main event of UFC 294. When Costa was forced out with an infected elbow, UFC first turned towards Jared Cannonier to replace, but an injury to the Texan opened a path for “The Nigerian Nightmare” to save the day.

Not everyone is thrilled.

UFC Middleweight champion Sean Strickland was among those offered the fight versus Chimaev, but he declined ... because he’s the freaking champion and just won a five-round fight last month! According to Strickland, however, Usman is a man without anything to lose and a whole lot of dollars to gain. As such, he doesn’t even consider the result as official.

“Here’s the thing: Usman is not in a camp, (Chimaev) has been bulking to middleweight, Usman took this fight for a paycheck,” Strickland said on his YouTube channel (via MMAJunkie). “They (UFC) said, ‘Hey, Usman. Here’s a couple of million. Do you want to take this fight? We’ll give it to you.’ Usman said, ‘I can’t say no. I’m going to do it.’

“It’s a win-win for Usman. So, I think it doesn’t really count, because Chimaev has been training his d—k off and bulking up for middleweight, and then you have Usman who’s been like, ‘I’m going to take this and get a paycheck.’ To me, this is kind of a bulls—t fight. They just needed to fill a seat, and I got Chimaev.”

Overall, Strickland believes that Usman is the better fighter. However, he thinks the deck is too stacked against him, and thus expects Chimaev to win the fight.

“Usman is a vet and with that comes patience, skill,” Strickland said. “170, full camp, I got Usman. 170, full camp, five rounds, Usman. Three rounds, coming off the f—king couch, I got Chimaev.”

Insomnia

Alex Pereira is in on the joke.

Tim Elliott accuses Muhammad Mokaev of missing weight at yesterday’s weigh-in.

@muhammadmokaev you know your ass didn’t make weight, they gifted it to you. What was your weight on the digital scales before stepping on the official? — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) October 20, 2023

I know he missed weight, he knows he missed weigh, the @ufc knows, and Allah knows! He owes me a percentage as far as I’m concerned — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) October 20, 2023

A UFC signing Michael Venom Page announcement feels imminent.

Alexander Volkanovski underwent a serious physical transformation in less than two weeks to

Was the forward neck bridge totally necessary here? Classic Russian wrestler move.

BJ Penn remains steadily dropping pivotal information in Instagram comments.

BJ Penn disproves evolution pic.twitter.com/r5ZoxoVDYJ — Borrachinha Depot (@FullContactMTWF) October 19, 2023

Deron Winn defeating Kamaru Usman in a wrestling match is not a piece of trivia I would have guessed correctly.

Deron Winn defeating Kamaru Usman in freestyle wrestling back in 2012 pic.twitter.com/01G0OVCqvl — MMA Mania (@mmamania) October 19, 2023

Sean O’Malley is staying fight ready!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

Open stance high kick is one of the best weapons in combat sports, plain and simple.

Holy head kick. Elyes Kacem FLATLINES Chai SorSor.Toipadriew bringing a sudden halt to an all out firefight. What a highlight finish for the 17-year-old #ONEFridayFights37 pic.twitter.com/kDHh8jwjLT — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 20, 2023

Spinning in the pocket is risky, but it can pay off!

Perfect spinning backfist KO by "Siberian Conor" Anatoly Nadratovskiy at HFC MMA pic.twitter.com/NRQd1ml0jF — Matysek (@Matysek88) October 19, 2023

Important reminder: letting go of the submission is always an option.

Navid Zanganeh knocks out David Briones with some brutal slams while escaping a buggy choke. Hope his neck is okay #BFL78 pic.twitter.com/y5NHrDMuxL — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 20, 2023

