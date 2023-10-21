UFC 294 results live online: Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) with an “Fight Island” pay-per-view (PPV) show, featuring a last-second rematch between champions, as Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, gets a rare shot at historic redemption when he tries again to lift the 155-pound belt off undisputed Lightweight roost-ruler, Islam Makhachev. In UFC 294’s co-headliner, the greatest Welterweight champion of all-time, Kamaru Usman, looks to shock the mixed martial arts (MMA) world with a bold move up to 185 pounds to battle Dagestani boogeyman, Khamzat Chimaev (also on super short notice). UFC 294 will also showcase a potential Light Heavyweight title eliminator match between Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker and much, much more! UFC 294’s entire “Prelims” undercard will stream on ESPN+ (in English and Spanish), beginning at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT (YouTube will also simulcast the undercard action) before the PPV main card action kicks off at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (also on ESPN+).

MMAmania.com will deliver bell-to-bell results coverage of UFC 294 online LIVE all evening (late) night. We've got UFC 294's entire card — including "Prelims" undercard matches on ESPN+/YouTube — all covered below in our comprehensive story stream.

UFC 294's entire "Prelims" undercard will stream on ESPN+ (in English and Spanish), beginning at 10 a.m. ET / 7 a.m. PT (YouTube will also simulcast the undercard action) before the PPV main card start time at 2 p.m. ET / 11 a.m. PT (also on ESPN+).

