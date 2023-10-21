 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

UFC 294 results, live streaming PPV play-by-play updates from Abu Dhabi | Islam vs. Volkanovski 2

By Jesse Holland and Patrick L. Stumberg
UFC 294 live stream results and play-by-play updates: Reigning lightweight champion Islam Makhachev will defend his 155-pound strap against current featherweight kingpin Alexander Volkanovski (thanks to untimely injury suffered by former titleholder Charles Oliveira) in UFC 294 pay-per-view (PPV) main event TODAY (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) streaming exclusively on ESPN+ (sign up here) from inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Before that 25-minute rematch gets underway, undefeated middleweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev will make his Octagon return against former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman (not the injured Paulo Costa) in the UFC 294 PPV co-main event, with the winner moving on to challenge middleweight champion Sean Strickland for the 185-pound belt.

UFC 294’s five-fight PPV main card gets underway TODAY at 2 p.m. ET, beginning with the 135-pound showdown between streaking bantamweight prospect Said Nurmagomedov and Tajikistani standout Muin Gafurov. Get complete UFC 294 PPV main card LIVE results and real-time play-by-play updates below. In addition, we’re also covering the UFC 294 “Prelims” undercard bouts streaming on ESPN+ in a separate thread RIGHT HERE, beginning promptly at 10 a.m. ET. Bet on all the UFC 294 action at DraftKings Sportsbook right here.

Keep in mind that we will also be the spot for the latest news, recaps, and post-fight analysis following “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2.” Without further delay, see below for the latest UFC 294 main card PPV results. (Note: This will go from the bottom up; therefore, scroll toward 1the bottom for the latest detailed round-by-round action.)

MASSIVE ’SUPER’ FIGHT REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sat., Oct. 21, 2023, with a re-worked “Champion vs. Champion” rematch inside Etihad Arena. In the ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Lightweight roost-ruler, Islam Makhachev, runs it back on just 11 days notice opposite Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, in another 155-pound showdown. In UFC 294’s intriguing Middleweight co-main event, Dagestani wrecking ball, Khamzat Chimaev, welcome former Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, to the 185-pound weight class (on short notice, too).

UFC 294 PPV MAIN CARD QUICK RESULTS:

Islam Makhachev vs. Alexander Volkanovski
Khamzat Chimaev vs. Kamaru Usman
Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker
Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves
Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

UFC 294 PPV MAIN CARD PLAY-BY-PLAY:

155 lbs.: UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev vs. UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski

UFC 294 Ceremonial Weigh-In Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

185 lbs.: Kamaru Usman vs. Khamzat Chimaev

UFC 294 Ceremonial Weigh-In Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

205 lbs.: Magomed Ankalaev vs. Johnny Walker

UFC 294 Ceremonial Weigh-In Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

185 lbs.: Ikram Aliskerov vs. Warlley Alves

UFC 294 Ceremonial Weigh-In Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

135 lbs.: Said Nurmagomedov vs. Muin Gafurov

UFC 294 Ceremonial Weigh-In Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

For UFC 294 ‘Prelims’ undercard results CLICK HERE. To check out the latest and greatest UFC 294: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here.

