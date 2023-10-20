Former UFC fighter Tim Kennedy has been putting boots to the ground to help rescue victims in Israel from the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, but the U.S. Army Special Forces member has described the situation as an “absolute mess.”

Kennedy, 44, helped co-found “Save Our Allies,” which is a group designed to “rescue and serve Americans and Allies in war torn environments.” This has led him to the doorstep of the Israel–Hamas war and in the face of danger as he tries to rescue as many lives as possible.

On Friday, Kennedy joined FOX News for a live interview and had a chance to describe the difficulties he’s encountering as he tries to assist the victims of the war. The full interview can be seen in the above video player with some statements from Kennedy below:

“It’s been heartbreaking being here,” he said. “We are in Ashkelon, which is directly north of Gaza. It is the most rocketed city in all of Israel. Over 1,000 rockets this week. You can hear drones overhead.

“We were in Egypt earlier this morning trying to figure out how they’re going to be getting these people out of the Rafah Gates. They are tens of thousands of refugees that are going to be coming out of there. We have American hostages. American refugees.

“It’s just an absolute mess, but one of the scariest things is the temperaments around Israel by their neighbors.”

Kennedy, who fought under the Strikeforce-UFC banner from 2009-2016, is one of the most respected fighters around. The former middleweight standout is one of only a few fighters to simultaneously serve in the United States Army and fight professionally. His efforts certainly don’t go unnoticed, but Kennedy seems to be having a tough time executing some of these rescue initiatives.