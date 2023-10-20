SO CLOSE! Sean Strickland declined Khamzat title defense at UFC 294, paving the way for Kamaru Usman

If you thought the middleweight booking between Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev at UFC 294 was “madness” ... just imagine what nearly happened when Chimaev’s original opponent, Paulo Costa, was taken down by “serious” Staph infection.

The first call went to Sean Strickland, according to a report from ESPN, but the newly-crowned middleweight champion declined because the bout was being offered on super-short notice and “Tarzan” was not far removed from his UFC 293 title fight.

That’s when Jared Cannonier entered the fold.

Unfortunately, the former middleweight title challenger, currently ranked No. 4 at 185 pounds, suffered an injury in training camp and the pairing was scrapped just as quickly as it came together, paving the way for Usman to cash in at the last minute.

“Kamaru — his eyes lit up like a Christmas tree,” manager Ali Abdelaziz told ESPN. “I was like, ‘This guy knows something I don’t know.’ And he’s like, ‘Hey, they’re gonna take care of me [financially]?’ I said, ‘Yes.’ And he said, ‘Let’s do it.’”

They will, in fact, do it when UFC 294 pops off on Oct. 21 at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

