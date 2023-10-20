 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

See ya! Dana White reverses course, bans flags (again) for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi

By Jesse Holland
UFC 273: Volkanovski v The Korean Zombie Zombie Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images

UFC CEO Dana White lifted his 2022 ban on flags earlier this month, thanks to an epiphany he had while watching the Noche UFC event in Las Vegas. In short, White wants UFC fighters to have the opportunity to represent their respective nations with pride, regardless of whether or not it hurt anyone’s (expletive) feelings.

But what’s good for the goose is not always good for the gander, and his devil-may-care attitude toward flags may not hold up outside the United States. According to flyweight fighter Muhammad Mokaev, who battles Tim Elliott on the featured “Prelims” bout at UFC 294 on Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi, flags are once again banned.

The promotion has yet to make any kind of official announcement regarding its current flag policy but UFC is a guest in Abu Dhabi and will have to play by whatever rules are currently in place. In addition, the U.S. Department of State recently issued a “Worldwide Caution” alert for stateside travelers visiting the Middle East, including Abu Dhabi, due to “increased tensions” in several parts of the world.

Expect White to provide clarification at the UFC 294 post-fight press conference.

