See ya! Dana White reverses course, bans flags (again) for UFC 294 in Abu Dhabi

UFC CEO Dana White lifted his 2022 ban on flags earlier this month, thanks to an epiphany he had while watching the Noche UFC event in Las Vegas. In short, White wants UFC fighters to have the opportunity to represent their respective nations with pride, regardless of whether or not it hurt anyone’s (expletive) feelings.

Read his pro-flag argument right here.

But what’s good for the goose is not always good for the gander, and his devil-may-care attitude toward flags may not hold up outside the United States. According to flyweight fighter Muhammad Mokaev, who battles Tim Elliott on the featured “Prelims” bout at UFC 294 on Oct. 21 in Abu Dhabi, flags are once again banned.

No flags at UFC 294 — Muhammad Mokaev (@muhammadmokaev) October 20, 2023

The promotion has yet to make any kind of official announcement regarding its current flag policy but UFC is a guest in Abu Dhabi and will have to play by whatever rules are currently in place. In addition, the U.S. Department of State recently issued a “Worldwide Caution” alert for stateside travelers visiting the Middle East, including Abu Dhabi, due to “increased tensions” in several parts of the world.

Expect White to provide clarification at the UFC 294 post-fight press conference.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 294 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the UFC 294 PPV main card start time at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 294: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 294 fight card and PPV lineup click here.