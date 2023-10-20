UFC 294 weigh ins staredowns: Makhachev-Volkanovski, Usman-Khamzat face off in Abu Dhabi!

CHAMP vs CHAMP, RUNNING IT BACK FOR THE STRAP @MakhachevMMA vs @AlexVolkanovski in a rematch for the lightweight title at #UFC294 !! [ Tomorrow at 2pmET / 11amPT on ESPN+ PPV | @InAbuDhabi | #InAbuDhabi | @VisitAbuDhabi ] pic.twitter.com/DJyasa0vYD

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held its ceremonial weigh ins earlier this morning for the upcoming UFC 294 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. (Oct. 21, 2023) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Tipping the scale were event headliners Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski, as well as co-headliners Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev. All four combatants came face-to-face at the conclusion of today’s festivities, which you can watch in the embedded videos above and below.

For complete UFC 294 early weigh ins text results and video click here.

“I don’t remember when Alex knocked someone out,” Makhachev told reporters at Wednesday’s UFC 294 media day. “He wants to try and pressure me. He wants to make me think about this. I don’t care. Everybody who steps to the cage wants to knock me out, but I stop them all.”

“Honestly, after the first fight, many people talking about the fight, and many people want to watch this rematch,” Makhachev continued. “I’m really happy because right now, they can give me anyone, but I’m really happy because they gave me Volkanovski. Because last time I fought in his arena, his area, but now it’s Abu Dhabi, and everything now on my side.”

The victor could face the winner of this fight.

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 294 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the UFC 294 PPV main card start time at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 294: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 294 fight card and PPV lineup click here.