Tim Elliott accuses Muhammad Mokaev of missing weight: ‘They gifted it to you!’

The UFC is back in Abu Dhabi for UFC 294, and scale drama has returned with them.

Flyweights Tim Elliott and Muhammad Mokaev will face off as part of a stacked undercard for October 21st’s big pay-per-view event. Now there’s some extra spice to that fight as Elliott is accusing Mokaev of missing weight and getting a pass from officials.

“Muhammad Mokaev, you know your ass didn’t make weight, they gifted it to you,” Elliott declared on X (formerly Twitter). “What was your weight on the digital scales before stepping on the official?”

According to Elliott, there was a whole scene backstage as Mokaev stepped on a digital scale.

@muhammadmokaev you know your ass didn’t make weight, they gifted it to you. What was your weight on the digital scales before stepping on the official? — Tim Elliott (@TElliott125) October 20, 2023

“Yeah they were all standing around worried when he got off the digitals, then he got the curtain and magically made it on the official scale,” he wrote. “Cus he didn’t make it lol, I saw his ass in the back, I been at this a while. I know the face of a man about to miss weight.”

It comes down to the UFC using a weighted scale instead of a digital scale on stage for the official weigh-ins.

“We weigh on digital all week, then when it really matters they throw us on a scale from the 1920s,” he complained.

This isn’t the first weigh-in controversy from Abu Dhabi. In his final fight, speculation emerged that Khabib Nurmagomedov was gifted a quick read and may not have been on championship weight. Nothing ever came of that accusation, and we doubt anything will come of this. That’s all right by Tim.

“I know he missed weight, he knows he missed weigh, the UFC knows, and Allah knows!” he concluded. “He owes me a percentage as far as I’m concerned.”