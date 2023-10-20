 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Midnight Mania! Georges St. Pierre vs. Nick Diaz rematch postponed due to injury

By Andrew Richardson
Not every rivalry ends when the final bell sounds.

All-time great Welterweight and champion a dozen times over scored one of the final defenses of his legendary career at UFC 158 in March 2013 by defeating Nick Diaz. The heavily promoted grudge match turned out to be mostly one-sided, as St. Pierre effectively wrestled through Diaz for most of five rounds.

It wasn’t without controversy, however. Diaz accused St. Pierre of missing weight, and alleges that the Canadian commission covered up for him. “GSP” also later confessed to poisoning Diaz, which perhaps had an effect on the final outcome.

With the two in states of at least somewhat retirement but also continuing bad blood, a grappling match was recently deemed a dream bout. As it turned out, TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter revealed that it nearly came to fruition in December, but injuries to both parties postponed the booking. Likely, the duo will face off some time next year.

St. Pierre has been officially retired for years now, having walked away from the sport with the Middleweight belt after defeating Michael Bisping in 2017. As for Nick Diaz, he made a surprise return in 2021, coming up short in disastrous fashion to Robbie Lawler. He’s spoken publicly about wanting another UFC fight, but since then, nothing has materialized.

Since walking away from the sport, St. Pierre has remained in incredible shape, constantly flaunting his ridiculous retirement physique. Diaz, conversely, has struggled with serious injuries and is known to frequent the clubs. I’m not sure how competitive a 2024 showdown will be, but the Diaz brothers are certainly known for their ability to play spoiler!

