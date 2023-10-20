Just spoke with Georges St-Pierre, who revealed that he had agreed to face Nick Diaz in his grappling bout at the UFC Fight Pass Invitational in December. Unfortunately, both suffered injuries recently and it has been postponed.

Not every rivalry ends when the final bell sounds.

All-time great Welterweight and champion a dozen times over scored one of the final defenses of his legendary career at UFC 158 in March 2013 by defeating Nick Diaz. The heavily promoted grudge match turned out to be mostly one-sided, as St. Pierre effectively wrestled through Diaz for most of five rounds.

It wasn’t without controversy, however. Diaz accused St. Pierre of missing weight, and alleges that the Canadian commission covered up for him. “GSP” also later confessed to poisoning Diaz, which perhaps had an effect on the final outcome.

With the two in states of at least somewhat retirement but also continuing bad blood, a grappling match was recently deemed a dream bout. As it turned out, TSN’s Aaron Bronsteter revealed that it nearly came to fruition in December, but injuries to both parties postponed the booking. Likely, the duo will face off some time next year.

St. Pierre has been officially retired for years now, having walked away from the sport with the Middleweight belt after defeating Michael Bisping in 2017. As for Nick Diaz, he made a surprise return in 2021, coming up short in disastrous fashion to Robbie Lawler. He’s spoken publicly about wanting another UFC fight, but since then, nothing has materialized.

Since walking away from the sport, St. Pierre has remained in incredible shape, constantly flaunting his ridiculous retirement physique. Diaz, conversely, has struggled with serious injuries and is known to frequent the clubs. I’m not sure how competitive a 2024 showdown will be, but the Diaz brothers are certainly known for their ability to play spoiler!

While on the topic of the great “GSP,” here’s at his induction into the Canadian sports hall of fame:

Big thank you to the Canadian Sports Hall of Fame for this amazing honor. pic.twitter.com/hRSUt2VH58 — Georges St-Pierre (@GeorgesStPierre) October 19, 2023

Is Hasbulla the best or worst part of Islam Makhachev fights?

Hasbulla brought out the belt for Makhachev #UFC294 pic.twitter.com/YoMsnyczzq — ESPN MMA (@espnmma) October 19, 2023

I continually hope bad things on the people who try to hard spar Saenchai when he’s gifting their gym knowledge via a seminar.

Don't mess with the GOAT. pic.twitter.com/U6dlRwBqu4 — Beyond Kickboxing (@Beyond_Kick) October 19, 2023

It ultimately didn’t pay off, but Sodiq Yusuff brought several interesting looks to his Edson Barboza fight.

Sodiq Yusuff attacking Barboza with Yoza Kicks



The Yoza Kick is a kick to the inside of the rear thigh, usually landing with the toes or ball of the foot



It was popularized by K-1 star Yuki Yoza, who possesses an immense amount of spite toward his opponents' legs pic.twitter.com/oxanumGTI9 — MixingMartialArts.Substack.Com (@RyanAWagMMA) October 18, 2023

A former title challenger surprising gone after a competitive loss and debatable decision.

❌ Fighter removed: Jennifer Maia — UFC Roster Tracker (@RosterTracker) October 18, 2023

I enjoyed this breakdown of Alexander Volkanovski’s excellent posture and wrestling along the fence.

Phil Hawes really does have an unfortunate habit of looking great until he gets obliterated.

Phil Hawes outclassing Ikram Aliskerov then just dying…Hawes is one of the best fighters at 185 skill wise compared to almost any one but also is cursed with the worst ability to take a hit #UFC294 #MMA pic.twitter.com/rIEQHvzOz4 — Underrated MMA Performances (@FinishesUfc) October 19, 2023

Clubbing punches from Artur Beterbiev:

#OnThisDay in 2019 - Artur Beterbiev defeated Oleksandr Gvozdyk by TKO in round 10 of 12 to unify the WBC, IBF, Ring & lineal light heavyweight titles. pic.twitter.com/AIgYb30Uhg — (@DiariosJournals) October 18, 2023

Upward elbows can produce nasty kicks.

Funky throw.

