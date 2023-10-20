 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live: UFC 294 ceremonial weigh ins video results | Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2

By Jesse Holland
/ new

With the UFC 294 early (and official) weigh ins already in the books (get full results and video here), the cast and crew of tomorrow’s (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2” pay-per-view (PPV) mixed martial arts (MMA) event will head to Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, for the ceremonial weigh ins and corresponding staredowns, streaming LIVE at 9 a.m. ET (6 a.m. PT) in the embedded video above. UFC 294 will be headlined by the lightweight title fight rematch between current 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev and reigning featherweight kingpin Alex Volkanovski. In the UFC 294 co-headliner, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman collides with undefeated middleweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev, with the winner moving on to fight for the 185-pound title.

“This whole ‘nothing to lose’ talk is silly,” Volkanovski told reporters at Wednesday’s UFC 294 media day. “Don’t get me wrong, there’s a lot of pressure on Islam, and I understand that, but I have to take this rematch that I want so bad – this lightweight title, and we talk about legacy. If I were to lose, my legacy takes a big hit. I don’t get another shot at him. I don’t get another shot at the lightweight title. You know what I mean? Like, how much longer do I have? We don’t know these things.

“There’s definitely a lot to lose for me. I think he takes a big hit with a loss to his legacy, losing to someone who’s the featherweight champ, a division below, coming on 12 days’ notice. Again, there’s a lot of pressure on him. No pressure on me. I’m not letting in the pressure, but there’s still a lot to lose for me.”

For much more on this epic championship rematch click here.

LIVE! Watch UFC 294 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

MASSIVE ’SUPER’ FIGHT REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sat., Oct. 21, 2023, with a re-worked “Champion vs. Champion” rematch inside Etihad Arena. In the ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Lightweight roost-ruler, Islam Makhachev, runs it back on just 11 days notice opposite Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, in another 155-pound showdown. In UFC 294’s intriguing Middleweight co-main event, Dagestani wrecking ball, Khamzat Chimaev, welcome former Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, to the 185-pound weight class (on short notice, too).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 294 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the UFC 294 PPV main card start time at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 294: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 294 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania