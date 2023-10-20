Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to the pay-per-view (PPV) market this Sat. (Oct. 21, 2023) for the “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2” mixed martial arts (MMA) fight card, held inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. UFC 294 will be headlined by the lightweight title fight between current 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev and reigning featherweight kingpin Alex Volkanovski, a hastily-assembled rematch from the UFC 284 event in Perth (that ended in favor of the Dagestani). In the UFC 294 co-headliner, former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman steps up on short notice to battle undefeated middleweight Khamzat Chimaev. Elsewhere on the card, light heavyweight fan favorite Johnny Walker tangles with Magomed Ankalaev for a spot in the 205-pound title chase.

But before they can fight, they must first weigh in.

The UFC 294 early (and official) weigh ins will stream LIVE from the promotion’s host hotel in the embedded video above starting promptly at 1 a.m. ET, which is late Thursday night at 10 p.m. PT for you folks operating on Pacific Time. The festivities are expected to last roughly two hours but could end much earlier depending on how quickly all 26 fighters get to the scale. Remember, the promotion will also stage the UFC 294 ceremonial weigh ins — complete with fighter staredowns — live from Etihad Arena at 9 a.m. ET on Friday morning.

Complete UFC 294 early weigh ins text results below:

UFC 294 PPV Main Card ESPN+:

155 lbs.: UFC Lightweight Champion Islam Makhachev (155) vs. UFC Featherweight Champion Alexander Volkanovski (154.5)

185 lbs.: Khamzat Chimaev (185.5) vs. Kamaru Usman (184.5)

205 lbs.: Magomed Ankalaev (206) vs. Johnny Walker (205)

185 lbs.: Ikram Aliskerov (186) vs. Warlley Alves (185.5)

135 lbs.: Said Nurmagomedov (136) vs. Muin Gafurov ()

UFC 294 Preliminary Card on ESPN+:

125 lbs.: Tim Elliott (126) vs. Muhammad Mokaev (126)

155 lbs.: Trevor Peek (155.5) vs. Mohammad Yahya (156)

135 lbs.: Javid Basharat (136) vs. Victor Henry (136)

185 lbs.: Abu Azaitar () vs. Sedriques Dumas (186)

155 lbs.: Anshul Jubli () vs. Mike Breeden ()

145 lbs.: Muhammad Naimov (145.5) vs. Nathaniel Wood (146)

115 lbs.: Viktoriia Dudakova (116.6) vs. Jinh Yu Frey (116)

185 lbs.: Sharabutdin Magomedov () vs. Bruno Silva (186)

