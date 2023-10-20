Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Middleweight standouts Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev will collide this weekend (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023) at UFC 294 inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates.

Usman is already a legend, a former champion who defended his belt actively and took on all comers. He started his UFC career with one of the best win streaks ever! On the heels of a couple losses to Leon Edwards, however, Usman is more willing to maximize his remaining time and lay it on the line by jumping up a weight class against an undefeated phenom.

Speaking of, Khamzat Chimaev has been sidelined for about a year, though not by choice. It’s hard to KEEL EVERYONE without actually fighting, but Khamzat’s hype remains. That’s what happens when you cut through almost all previous opposition like a knife through hot butter, and now, a title shot is on the line.

Let’s take a closer look at the keys to victory for each man:

Kamaru Usman

Record: 20-3

Key Wins: Colby Covington (UFC 268, UFC 245), Gilbert Burns (UFC 258), Jorge Masvidal (UFC 261, UFC 251), Tyron Woodley (UFC 235), Demian Maia (UFC Fight Night 129), Rafael dos Anjos (TUF 28 Finale), Leon Edwards (UFC on FOX 17), Sean Strickland (UFC 210)

Key Losses: Leon Edwards (UFC 283, UFC 278)

Keys to Victory: Usman didn’t win 15 UFC fights in a row by accident. One of the most physically imposing fighters of all time, Usman is a tremendously strong wrestler with a brutally heavy top game, and he has serious knockout power in his hands.

This is a collision of two bulls, two men accustomed to bullying their opponents with size and strength. I don’t expect either to be able to easily win the wrestling battle, nor does one man hold a massive edge in technical striking acumen.

As such, whichever man is better able to play to his true nature and advance is likely the victor. They’re both better on the front foot whether punching or shooting, so that’s a key advantage.

Fortunately, Usman’s jab can be the deciding factor in who advances. If he interrupts Chimaev’s combinations or his kicks with that stiff poke, it will be hugely helpful in allowing him to press and dictate exchanges. Establishing the jab will do damage, make Chimaev uncomfortable, and likely force worse shots too.

Khamzat Chimaev

Record: 12-0

Key Wins: Gilbert Burns (UFC 273), Kevin Holland (UFC 279), Li Jingliang (UFC 267), Gerald Meerschaert (UFC Vegas 11), John Phillips (UFC Fight Island 1)

Key Losses: None

Keys to Victory: Like his opponent, Chimaev is an intimidating mix of strength, speed, and conditioning. His wrestling is spectacular, and between the two, Chimaev is far, far more likely to wrap up a sudden submission to end things well before the final bell.

As mentioned, this is a fight between two bulls, and nobody is suited to play matador. For Chimaev to be the man moving forward, he has to play to his strengths in the match up. Namely, his size, youth, and full camp preparation are big advantages here.

Chimaev is the man who’s been preparing for a Middleweight move, putting on size and preparing for 185-pound contests. He’s also seven years younger, which plays a major role in wrestling, particularly given Usman’s historically unhealthy knees. Then, he has a previous eight weeks of preparation specifically to wrestle hard for 15 minutes.

Can Usman keep up if Chimaev chucks an overhand that starts chain wrestling relentlessly? Even given his historically excellent takedown defense, that’s a tall task, and Chimaev has the grappling prowess to submit Usman quickly if “The Nigerian Nightmare” slips up at all.

Conclusion

It’s about as great of a replacement match up as one could hope for.

Usman already scores major points (and presumably a healthy paycheck) for stepping up to save the card, but victory would really move his career forward. He was in a difficult spot at 170 lbs, but he could secure a title shot at Middleweight with just one win, and he’s already beaten up Sean Strickland! It’s low-risk as well, because if he loses, Usman can return to Welterweight, where he’s still a Top Five-ranked contender with a win over the next title challenger.

Even at 36 and coming off a couple losses, Usman is in a good place.

As for Chimaev, the pressure is certainly higher. His last appearance was a disastrous weight miss that ruined a layup fight booking, but he can move beyond all that controversy with a victory here. Chimaev has been seemingly ready for a title shot for the last 18 months or so, so perhaps it finally materializes on Saturday night.

At UFC 294, Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev will throw down in the co-main event. Which man earns the victory?