Cedric Doumbe: UFC ‘f—ked up’ not signing me — ‘They lost something. PFL earned something’

Cedric Doumbe set the mixed martial arts (MMA) world ablaze in his Professional Fighters League (PFL) debut this past weekend (Sept. 30, 2023).

PFL touched down in Doumbe’s home of France with its third European event in 2023, taking place in Paris. The highly-talented free agent signing was supposed to debut earlier in the year, but suffered a wrist injury that forced him from his scheduled bout opposite Jarrah Al-Silawani in San Antonio, Texas in June 2023.

Everything worked out better than the 31-year-old Doumbe could have asked for with his debut coming in front of a raucous Paris crowd. Inside the cage, Doumbe (5-0) delivered in spades, knocking out Jordan Zebo in nine seconds (watch highlights). After getting his MMA career back in motion, the former Glory Welterweight kickboxing champion has no qualms about how things fell apart with him and Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

“The thing about them, they did what they did,” Doumbe told The MMA Hour. “They f—ked up (laughs). They f—ked up. It is what it is.

“Now, I’m part of the PFL,” he continued. “For me, PFL is the future. It’s the future. They are doing very great. We got Francis [Ngannou] now. He’s part of the team. I mean, I’m part of the future, you know? We are changing something. We are doing something great. So, I didn’t even think about them. They are doing their thing. I’m doing my thing. I think I’m the best. They lost something. Now, PFL earned something. So, it is what it is.”

Doumbe has lived up to his nickname of “The Best” thus far in his five-fight MMA career (75-7-1 in kickboxing), finishing all of his opponents with strikes. After the star-making performance and atmosphere provided by the French faithful, Doumbe believes he’s now his country’s biggest star in the combat sports world.