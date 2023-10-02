‘Give me a call!’: Joe Rogan invited to commentate ‘No. 1 league by far in Muay Thai’

Joe Rogan has received an offer to call fights for a promotion other than Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC).

It’s no secret that the longtime UFC color commentator, Rogan, has a strong affinity for the striking arts. Recently expressing his interest in calling Muay Thai and kickboxing action alongside Michael Schiavello, Rogan mentioned ONE Championship, which has been developing a strong roster of talented strikers in the past several years.

ONE regularly hosts fights in not just mixed martial arts (MMA), but Muay Thai, kickboxing, and grappling. Catching wind of the comments, ONE Championship Founder and CEO, Chatri Sityodtong, formally extended an olive branch to one of the voices of UFC.

“Joe, you and I know each other — come on any time, man,” Sityodtong told media after ONE Fight Night 14 (h/t South China Morning Post).

“If you want to commentate in the No. 1 league by far in Muay Thai, absolute killers and monsters, which you know already Joe, give me a call,” he added.

ONE has highlighted its striking-based fighters strongly throughout 2023, primarily focusing on Muay Thai and kickboxing with events in Bangkok, Thailand’s Lumpinee Boxing Stadium. Historically, ONE has made Singapore its home base and just recently returned to the country for ONE Fight Night 14 this past weekend (Sept. 29, 2023). Sityodtong noted how the change up has all been a part of his plan.

“When we made that card I told my team, just do it for Thailand,” Sityodtong said. “We didn’t care about any other market. I said I want to blow up Thailand, I knew our brand was hot — 34 weeks straight, the No. 1 overall show over soap operas, news, and combat sports, two or three times more than any other content.

“So I said let’s do one card that just blows up the country, and gets everyone talking,” he continued. “Suddenly Joe Rogan’s talking about it, Liam Harrison was there live, he flew in on his own dime, just crazy stuff all over the world. Our Japan numbers were up 20 times than normal.

“I used to think no one would appreciate Muay Thai the way I do, but I realized people appreciate watching the best of the best go at it,” he concluded. “If you go out to finish the fight — not pitter-patter — with unbelievably high-level technique, people appreciate it.”