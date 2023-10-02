Is Dillon Danis in UFC? Grappling washout eyes Octagon run, Nate Diaz grudge match

Former Bellator MMA welterweight Dillon Danis is scheduled to box social media star Logan Paul as part of the upcoming Misfits Boxing pay-per-view (PPV) card on DAZN, scheduled for Sat., Oct. 14, 2023 at AO Arena in Manchester, England.

A victory over Paul is expected to open new doors for the embattled grappler, who rose to D-level fame as jiu-jitsu coach for Conor McGregor back when “Notorious” was training to challenge Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 229 in Las Vegas.

Could we even see Danis inside the Octagon?

“Yes,” Danis told The MMA Hour about signing with UFC. “Or if the money is good, Jake Paul or KSI. Maybe. Tempting. It would be big. Imagine [Jake] trying to avenge his brother? In reality, who does Jake have to fight? Besides Tommy [Fury] if Tommy loses? Someone else? You know who I wanna box ... Nate Diaz. We have a history. It’s not far off the table.”

Danis already tried to box KSI but bailed just 10 days before the fight.

After a mediocre run through the grappling circuit, the 30 year-old Danis racked up a pair of wins under the Bellator banner, then turned in his MMA gloves to concentrate on being a full-time Twitter troll. Somehow that led to Danis getting slapped by Nate Diaz.

Related Danis Claims Nate Diaz Wants To Box Him

None of this matters if Danis loses to Paul in Manchester and there are still people behind the scenes who are convinced “El Jefe” won’t show up to the event. That’s why former UFC welterweight Mike Perry has been tapped in case of emergency.

Or in case Danis ends up in federal prison.