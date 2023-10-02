Canelo vs Jake Paul for MVP title ‘will happen’ at Sphere in Las Vegas — ‘See you soon’

Logan fought Floyd and I will fight Canelo and show the world why I’m the greatest sports story ever. See you soon Saul. pic.twitter.com/C8RN4ZRq6x

Canelo Alvarez vs. Jake Paul sounds ridiculous.

Then again, so did Floyd Mayweather vs. Logan Paul and that fight somehow came together back in early 2021. As expected, “Money” outclassed the YouTube prankster en route to a unanimous bank robbery in (where else?) Florida.

Purists may not like it, but prize fighting is all about the prize.

Canelo, fresh off his beating of Jermell Charlo, does not hate the idea.

“YOU. LOST. TO. TOMMY. FURY.” longtime boxing promoter Lou DiBella replied. “I truly respect your hustle and your dedication to learning boxing, but c’mon now.”

Paul lost a wet dream decision to Fury back in February.

It’s unlikely we’ll see Canelo boxing Paul (or any other influencer) while he’s still on top of the boxing world, where he’ll be expected to defend his super middleweight title at some point in early-to-mid 2024. After that ... it’s anyone’s guess.