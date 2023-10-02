UFC 294: Islam Makhachev shuts down home turf complaints from Charles Oliveira — ‘Makes no sense’

Charles Oliveira doesn’t think it’s fair that UFC is making him fight in Abu Dhabi.

“Do Bronx” will attempt to recapture his crown from Islam Makhachev, who stripped the Brazilian of the 155-pound strap when they first went to war in the UFC 280 pay-per-view (PPV) main event back in late 2022, also at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

Makhachev insists Oliveira’s squawking ahead of their Oct. 21 rematch “makes no sense.”

“Charles, I asked to fight in U.S. in the summer, but UFC had other plans,” Makhachev replied on Twitter. “I am a UFC fighter like you, never set the conditions for the UFC and fought where they offered. My last fight took place in Australia at the challenger’s backyard, simple, everything you say makes no sense.”

Makhachev, fighting out of Dagestan, Russia, made his first lightweight title defense against featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski in the Aussie’s backyard of Perth. The last time Oliveira fought in front of his hometown fans was UFC Fight Night 170 in March 2020.

“Do Bronx” dazzled the Brasilia fans with a third-round submission.

Losing to Makhachev (24-2) at UFC 280 snapped an 11-fight win streak for Oliveira (34-9, 1 NC), who currently holds the UFC record for most finishes. The Brazilian quickly bounced back by planishing Beneil Dariush at UFC 289 last June.

