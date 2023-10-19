Increased tensions: United States issues updated travel warning for Middle East (Abu Dhabi) just days ahead of UFC 294

Worldwide Caution: Due to increased tensions in various locations around the world, the potential for terrorist attacks, demonstrations or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests, the Department of State @StateDept advises U.S. citizens overseas to exercise increased… pic.twitter.com/waIpqmWu2m

United States (U.S.) Department of State issued an updated travel advisory on Thurs. (Oct. 19, 2023) for the Middle East as a result of “increased tensions” in various parts of the world. U.S. citizens are advised to “exercise increased caution” and “stay alert” in locations frequented by tourists due to the potential for “terrorist attacks, demonstrations, or violent actions against U.S. citizens and interests.”

That includes Abu Dhabi, host city for this weekend’s UFC 294 fight card.

In addition to UFC CEO, Dana White, several participating fighters from U.S. (along with coaches and training staff), including Kamaru Usman, Tim Elliott and Trevor Peek, among others, will be on the scene at Etihad Arena for both the UFC 294 weigh ins on Fri. (Oct. 20) and the UFC 294 pay-per-view (PPV) event on Sat. (Oct. 21). Fans and journalists also traveling from U.S. should exercise caution while on the ground in Abu Dhabi.

The promotion inked a five-year deal with Abu Dhabi Department of Culture and Tourism back in early 2014 and recently extended that partnership to 2028, based on the success of its “Fight Island” cards and recurring PPV events, like UFC 294.

“Abu Dhabi is one of my favorite places in the world; the people, the restaurants, the hotels, it’s incredible,” White said in today’s release. “I have been so excited to be able to put on some of the biggest fights in the history of UFC in Abu Dhabi and it’s only going to get even bigger from here with additional ‘Fight Nights’ coming to the region next year. I love it here.”

U.S. citizens currently in Abu Dhabi and other parts of the Middle East are encouraged to enroll in the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP). The program provides real-time information and alerts and offers location services for overseas emergencies. Travelers who want to sign up or need more information on today’s travel advisory can get the latest news and updates at the official government website and social media account here and here.

