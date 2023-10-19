How stupid! Kamaru Usman eviscerates ‘dummies’ spreading ‘crazy’ rumor of UFC 294 knee injury — ‘Clearly, I’m fine’

Kamaru Usman insists he did not get injured during the UFC 294 open workouts earlier this week in Abu Dhabi, despite a video on social media that went viral for what appeared to be an awkward landing when “The Nigerian Nightmare” scooped and slammed his training partner, UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje.

In fact, “The Highlight” tried to squash the rumor just as quickly as it surfaced; however, the Internet can prove to be a stubborn place. Some UFC fans suggested Gaethje was crafting a “strategic” narrative to coverup the ill-timed injury, while others flat-out accused him of lying to “protect his bro.”

Usman is fed up.

“Guys, this is crazy,” the former welterweight champion said on YouTube. “Yesterday, seeing the tweet, it just goes to show how crazy people just jump on news and media and, ‘Oh, that must be true. That person said that! That person said that!’ Whoever started it, whoever said they heard or saw: How could you have possibly heard what I said when it’s me and Justin, on a stage, in front of thousands of people in a mall? Were you next to us where you heard what I was saying?”

“How stupid. Just dumb. If my knee was hurt, why would I get up and (continue) hitting mitts?” Usman continued. “Oh my God. People believe anything you put on this internet. Anything. Any (expletive) thing. Whoever that was, stop it. Stop with the clickbait. (I) did not say that. Clearly, I’m fine. Dummies: I’m fine.”

Usman elaborated on the “Internet doctors” at the UFC 294 press conference.

UFC 294 will mark the middleweight debut for the 36 year-old “Nigerian Nightmare,” who battles undefeated 185-pound phenom Khamzat Chimaev on short notice. Usman is replacing the injured Paulo Costa, who was bounced from the Oct. 21 fight card in Abu Dhabi after contracting a nasty elbow infection (see it here).

