Hasbulla crashes UFC 294 staredowns! Watch Makhachev-Volkanovski, Usman-Chimaev face off in Abu Dhabi (Video)

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) held its official pre-fight press conference earlier this morning for the upcoming UFC 294 pay-per-view (PPV) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. (Oct. 21, 2023) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. Among the attendees were event headliners Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski, as well as co-headliners Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev. All four combatants came face-to-face at the conclusion of today’s festivities, which you can watch in the embedded videos above and below.

Two more days...

