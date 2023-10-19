Dillon Danis has had his fun, he’s made his money. Now it’s time to get back to the sport he belongs in: mixed martial arts (MMA).

That was the sentiment expressed by Danis’ former MMA coach at Straight Blast Gym Dublin, John Kavanagh. Kavanagh also coaches Conor McGregor, so he has experience wrangling erratic dreamers back into training.

“I say this with nothing but love for Dillon,” Kavanagh prefaced in an interview with MMA Junkie. “He knows I love him. I’d love to see him just put the phone down for a minute, and come back to Dublin. I’ve been torturing him come over to Dublin. I know he just had a wee baby, and we’re all excited about that. I’d love to see him come to Dublin again and just throw himself into training for mixed martial arts.”

“He’s an MMA fighter, he’s not a boxer.”

“He’s an MMA fighter, and exceptional when you see him in the gym,” Kavanagh continued. “The guy’s never quite realized that, he’s been very unlucky with a set of injuries and this and that. I hope he got some good money out of boxing and put that in the trust fund for the kid, don’t be buying fancy shoes or nothing like that. Get back to my gym or another gym, wherever.”

“Get the head down and show everybody what you can do in the cage.”

Danis has been talking about a jump back to MMA — the UFC specifically. But once you get a taste of that Influencer boxing money it might be hard to slum it back down to low six-figures. Danis claims he made over a million dollars fighting Logan Paul. Is he really ready to fight way harder competition for a fraction of that in the UFC? Would it even be smart of him to do so?