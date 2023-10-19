Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight press conference for the upcoming UFC 294: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2” ESPN+ mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. (Oct. 21, 2023) inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The entire UFC 294 pay-per-view (PPV) main card is expected to be in attendance, including lightweight headliners Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski, as well as middleweight co-headliners Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman, among others.

The LIVE press conference stream gets underway TODAY (Thurs., Oct. 19) at 9 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

“If I’m being completely honest, I would’ve [told Volkanovski] ‘Hold off, let’s get a fair opportunity’,” former UFC heavyweight champion and current color commentator Daniel Cormier said during his ESPN preview. “Let’s get a full camp, a chance to go out there and do what we did last time with all the information we gathered in the first fight. You can’t put all of that into play ... even when he’s completely prepared for everybody else, he’s still kinda have his mind set on Islam. I believe that he knew that it was going to be Charles, he thinks Justin Gaethje is going to be next, so the opportunity may pass him by. But, I would’ve probably waited.”

We’ll see if Cormier is right this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

