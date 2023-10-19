 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Live: UFC 294 press conference video stream | Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) is holding a special pre-fight press conference for the upcoming UFC 294: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2” ESPN+ mixed martial arts (MMA) event, locked and loaded for this Sat. (Oct. 21, 2023) inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE. The entire UFC 294 pay-per-view (PPV) main card is expected to be in attendance, including lightweight headliners Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski, as well as middleweight co-headliners Khamzat Chimaev and Kamaru Usman, among others.

The LIVE press conference stream gets underway TODAY (Thurs., Oct. 19) at 9 a.m. ET in the embedded video above.

“If I’m being completely honest, I would’ve [told Volkanovski] ‘Hold off, let’s get a fair opportunity’,” former UFC heavyweight champion and current color commentator Daniel Cormier said during his ESPN preview. “Let’s get a full camp, a chance to go out there and do what we did last time with all the information we gathered in the first fight. You can’t put all of that into play ... even when he’s completely prepared for everybody else, he’s still kinda have his mind set on Islam. I believe that he knew that it was going to be Charles, he thinks Justin Gaethje is going to be next, so the opportunity may pass him by. But, I would’ve probably waited.”

We’ll see if Cormier is right this weekend in Abu Dhabi.

LIVE! Watch UFC 294 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

MASSIVE ’SUPER’ FIGHT REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sat., Oct. 21, 2023, with a re-worked “Champion vs. Champion” rematch inside Etihad Arena. In the ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Lightweight roost-ruler, Islam Makhachev, runs it back on just 11 days notice opposite Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, in another 155-pound showdown. In UFC 294’s intriguing Middleweight co-main event, Dagestani wrecking ball, Khamzat Chimaev, welcome former Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, to the 185-pound weight class (on short notice, too).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 294 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the UFC 294 PPV main card start time at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 294: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 294 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania