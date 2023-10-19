Midnight Mania! Beneil Dariush vs. Arman Tsarukyan added to UFC Austin

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) will return to Austin, Texas before 2023 is over and the card on tap is looking like a good one.

In the Lightweight division, a pivotal contender bout has been added to UFC Austin as top-ranked competitors, Beneil Dariush (22-5-1), and Arman Tsarukyan (20-3), are set to square off on the Dec. 2, 2023 date, according to Tsarukyan on UFC Unfiltered. While the bout is worthy of main event status, it is unknown just yet if it will occupy the headliner slot or not. The pairing was originally being targeted for UFC 296 in Las Vegas on Dec. 16, 2023.

The match up will be Dariush’s first since suffering a tough first round technical knockout loss to former champion, Charles Oliveira, at UFC 289 in June 2023 (watch highlights). Oliveira snapped Dariush’s impressive eight-fight winning streak, ultimately costing him his first shot at UFC gold. Unfortunately, Oliveira didn’t even get to challenge for the strap himself as he was originally scheduled to challenge the champion, Islam Makhachev, at UFC 294 this weekend (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023). “Do Bronx” suffered in training last week, resulting in his withdrawal.

On the other hand, Tsarukyan, 27, is finally getting the big-name fight he’s been asking for. Riding high on a two-fight winning streak, a win over a veteran and perennial contender like Dariush would position Tsarukyan nicely amongst the top crop of 155-pound contenders.

The current UFC Austin line up can be seen below.

155lbs.: Arman Tsarukyan vs Beneil Dariush

125lbs.: Jamey-Lyn Horth vs. Veronica Hardy

135lbs.: Miesha Tate vs. Julia Avila

185lbs.: Punahele Soriano vs. Dustin Stoltzfus

135lbs.: Rob Font vs. Deiveson Figueiredo

205lbs.: Khalil Rountree Jr. vs. Azamat Murzakanov

185lbs.: Jared Cannonier vs. Roman Dolidze

170lbs.: Sean Brady vs. Kelvin Gastelum

155lbs.: Clay Guida vs. Joaquim Silva

155lbs.: Joe Solecki vs. Drakkar Klose

170lbs.: Wellington Turman vs. Jared Gooden

145lbs.: Steve Garcia vs. Melquizael Costa

Insomnia

Islam Makhachev’s weight cuts are no joke. You can tell he’s envious that Kamaru Usman doesn’t have to chug gallons of water!

Kamaru Usman and Islam Makhachev discussing their weight at the fighter hotel in Abu Dhabi this morning #UFC294 #UFC #MMA



pic.twitter.com/Pfc5VsF8Ks — MMA Orbit (@mma_orbit) October 17, 2023

Kelvin Gastelum is starting to look a bit thinner. I think his odds are good at making Welterweight again, but the question is if he can do it consistently?

Kelvin Gastelum on his way back down to 170 pic.twitter.com/ClPQYtAqLm — MMA Mania (@mmamania) October 16, 2023

The latest Polyana Viana cosplay:

Staying relaxed is definitely a massive key to Sean Strickland’s success.

Sean Strickland talking about his striking defense pic.twitter.com/EjsbsBxZVQ — (@sinoUFC) October 16, 2023

A slick and explosive double-leg setup:

Lightweight banger alert!

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I definitely thought this was fake — and maybe it is, the internet should always be treated with suspicion — but those knockout sounds were uncomfortably convincing.

A Legendary Kung-Fu master takes on a pro MMA fighter and it goes horribly wrong... pic.twitter.com/jBZEfTHcu8 — Fight Haven (@FightHaven) October 17, 2023

Lot of wild and erratic movement from AlQaisi before the right hand sits him down:

Wow. Italy's Walter Cogliandro stops UAEW double champ Ali AlQaisi with a right hand an GNP in R1. No belt change since it was a catchweight bout, but what an upset. #UAEWarriors45 pic.twitter.com/XwJhuWdntp — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 17, 2023

Pat Miletich really dog-walked Mike Jackson at 55 years of age while very much looking like a drunk uncle fighting at a wedding. Loss or not, that’s astonishing.

Pat Miletich beat up Mike so bad he got tired. Manhandled Mike like the champ he is. #MMA #patmiletich #UFC pic.twitter.com/uzn3Hwa1kg — Katjhr Madanik (@KatM67366353) October 15, 2023

