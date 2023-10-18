Nate Diaz teases rematch against ‘scared b—ch’ Jake Paul: ‘You ain’t got nobody to fight’

Nate Diaz is ready for some redemption.

Combat sports fans saw the boxing debut of the longtime Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veteran, Diaz, take place this past Summer (Aug. 5, 2023). Welcoming Diaz to the ring for the first time was none other than YouTube sensation-turned-boxer, Jake Paul, who punched his way to a unanimous decision win (watch highlights) inside the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas.

Paul revealed he’ll be returning to action before the end of 2023 this week (Mon., Oct. 16, 2023). “The Problem Child’s” announcement indicated a boxing match on Fri., Dec. 15, 2023, in a location to be determined. However, Paul mentioned no opponent. Diaz has now thrown his name into the hat, teasing a potential rematch with a poster for the date.

Rematch wit this scared bitch pic.twitter.com/RZrsUpttzZ — Nathan Diaz (@NateDiaz209) October 18, 2023

“Rematch December. You ain’t got nobody to fight. So I’ll beat your ass dec 15th,” Diaz said on Instagram.

Paul’s win over Diaz was the seventh of his eight-match career as a boxer. Before the match up, Paul suffered his lone defeat via split decision (watch highlights) in a Saudi Arabia showdown opposite Tommy Fury this past February 2023.

A magnet for criticism, Paul has primarily fought former MMA fighters in his boxing career with Diaz coming as the fourth behind Ben Askren, Tyron Woodley, and Anderson Silva. Paul fought Woodley twice in succession in 2021.

Diaz, on the other hand, last picked up a victory in his final UFC appearance against Tony Ferguson via fourth round guillotine (watch highlights) at UFC 279 in Sept. 2022.