Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez tops loaded BKFC 56 in December

Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) is going big to close out 2023.

The promotion announced today (Weds., Oct. 18, 2023) it will touch down in Salt Lake City, Utah for the first time with BKFC 56 on Sat., Dec. 2, 2023. In the main event, mixed martial arts (MMA) veterans turned bare-knuckle boxing (BKB) stars, Mike Perry (4-0, 14-8 in MMA), and Eddie Alvarez (1-0, 30-8 in MMA), will collide in a Middleweight scrap.

“Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship is thrilled to debut in the great state of Utah with this extraordinary event on Saturday, December 2 at the Maverik Center in Salt Lake City,” said David Feldman, President and Founder of BKFC via press release. “This is the deepest card in our over five years as a promotion featuring our biggest stars and bare-knuckle fans in the arena and those watching on Pay-Per-View are guaranteed a fantastic night of action from start to finish.

“As BKFC has gained an international reputation for our events selling out in advance, I strongly encourage Salt Lake City combat sports fans to purchase their tickets early to ensure entrance into the best combat sports show of the year,” he concluded.

Perry and Alvarez fought together on the same card in their last fights at BKFC 41 this past April 2023. Alvarez put on a BKB instant classic opposite Chad Mendes in the co-main event, winning a split decision (watch highlights), while Perry silenced Luke Rockhold with a second round technical knockout in the main event (watch highlights).

BKFC 56 will also see the return of Ben Rothwell (2-0, 37-14 in MMA), who fought at BKFC 41, earning a third round technical knockout over Josh Copeland. He’ll welcome his fellow former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight, Todd Duffee (9-4 in MMA), to the BKB ring.

The current BKFC 56 line up can be seen below.

185lbs.: Mike Perry vs. Eddie Alvarez

265lbs.: Ben Rothwell vs. Todd Duffee

125lbs.: (C) Christine Ferea vs. Bec Rawlings

145lbs.: (C)Kai Stewart vs. Howard Davis