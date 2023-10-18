Jon Jones fires back at Islam Makhachev in pound-for-pound debate: ‘Beat some of my records’

Jon Jones believes he’s the best there’s ever been in mixed martial arts (MMA).

The current Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Heavyweight champion, Jones, has as strong of a case as anyone has ever had in the sport, winning virtually all of his 29 fights (27-1, 1 no contest) and numerous titles along the way. Despite having fought just once since February 2020, “Bones’” capturing of his current crown returned him to the top of the pound-for-pound ranks, defeating Ciryl Gane with a first round guillotine (watch highlights) in March 2023.

With UFC 294 fight week underway, the pound-for-pound list is back in the spotlight with a rematch of two of the very best on the planet, Lightweight and Featherweight champions, Islam Makhachev, and Alexander Volkanovski. The pair’s first bout was considered the battle for supremacy atop the list before they were ultimately supplanted by “Bones.” Even after Makhachev beat Volkanovski by a unanimous decision (watch highlights), he remained in his No. 2 spot behind him, and now at No. 3, he couldn’t disagree more, prompting a response from Jones.

“I wish you all the best Habibi @MAKHACHEVMMA,” Jones tweeted. ”As far as the fight, may the best man win. I was just talking about in life. Islam made some negative comments recently. No need for me to respond with negativity. I have bigger fish to fry right now.”

In his argument against Jones’ status atop the list, Makhachev pointed out how he accepted this short-notice rematch against Volkanovski and how Jones infamously turned down Chael Sonnen for the collapsed UFC 151 event when Dan Henderson fell out in September 2012.

“‘Heavy is the head that wears the crown,’” Jones said. “Criticism comes with the territory.

“I want to encourage the young fighters to beat some of my records instead of using their lips. Now thats gangsta.”

Jones will attempt to successfully defend his Heavyweight title for the first time when he faces Stipe Miocic at UFC 295 in Madison Square Garden next month (Sat., Nov. 11, 2023).

