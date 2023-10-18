UFC 294’s Islam Makhachev, once flagged by USADA, reacts to promotion’s drug-testing drama — ‘The news make me upset’

UFC and USADA “have no issues” with Islam Makhachev.

That wasn’t always the case, as the current lightweight champ was once flagged for “extremely low meldonium concentration” during an out-of-competition drug test. That hiccup not only drew a provisional suspension for the Dagestani grappler, but also torpedoed his Drew Dober fight at UFC on FOX 19 in Tampa.

Makhachev was soon found to be “without fault or negligence” and promptly reinstated.

Despite the 2016 drama, Makhachev remains a staunch proponent of anti-doping measures in UFC because it forced other fighters to “change” after several years of TRT madness. That's why Makhachev was “upset” to hear the news that UFC and USADA were going their separate ways (blame Conor McGregor) at the beginning of 2024.

“When I wake up and saw the news, the news make me upset because UFC, this is a [high] level,” Makhachev said during the UFC 294 media day (watch the video here). “I don't know about the new organization but some organization have to control this because we know when USADA come, and before USADA, how the fighters change, how the fighters look ... everything is changed, you know? That’s why high-level sport have to be under some kind of anti-doping program.”

They may also want to consider an anti-bribe program.

With the relationship becoming “untenable” over the last several months, UFC will dump USADA in favor of DFSI, helmed by independent administrator George Piro. That recent announcement drew immediate criticism after it was revealed that Piro trains with UFC fighters at the ATT gym in Coconut Creek, Florida (more on that news here).

Let’s hope for Makhachev’s sake that DFSI doesn't fumble the (I.V.) bag.

The reigning 155-pound titleholder will make his return against current featherweight champion Alex Volkanovski in the UFC 294 pay-per-view (PPV) main event this Sat. (Oct. 21, 2023) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, UAE, a short-notice bout that was cobbled together when Charles Oliveira went down with injury.

