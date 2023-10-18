 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

It popped?!?!? Fans, media in total panic after Kamaru Usman appears to suffer injury at UFC 294 open workouts | Video

By Jesse Holland
Panic in Abu Dhabi!

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was tossing longtime training partner and current UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje at the UFC 294 open workouts on Weds., just a few days ahead of his Khamzat Chimaev pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event at Etihad Arena.

Did something pop? Fans and media are melting down on social media.

Usman has yet to comment on what actually happened but fans are not feeling optimistic.

What the hell is that mat? Looks like an ACL tear waiting to happen!

Damn, lol I already bet the over in this fight, but I hear it as well. You can see the worry in Justin’s face/eyes as he grabs Usman’s arm to ask him. Hopefully I/we are wrong.

Started limping immediately too.

notice how Gaethje walked off the mat once Kamaru started clapping. Gaethje knew something happened as soon as they hit the ground.

I hope the UFC calls Bo to replace him and call his bluff.

Reminiscent of the Cain Velasquez open workout debacle at UFC Phoenix.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” is taking the Chimaev fight on less than two weeks’ notice, replacing the injured Paulo Costa. In addition, there were rumors from fellow UFC welterweights that Usman was injured heading into his 2023 fight campaign.

Expect Usman to have an answer at the UFC 294 press conference tomorrow morning.

MASSIVE ’SUPER’ FIGHT REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sat., Oct. 21, 2023, with a re-worked “Champion vs. Champion” rematch inside Etihad Arena. In the ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Lightweight roost-ruler, Islam Makhachev, runs it back on just 11 days notice opposite Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, in another 155-pound showdown. In UFC 294’s intriguing Middleweight co-main event, Dagestani wrecking ball, Khamzat Chimaev, welcome former Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, to the 185-pound weight class (on short notice, too).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 294 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the UFC 294 PPV main card start time at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 294: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 294 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

