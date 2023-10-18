It popped?!?!? Fans, media in total panic after Kamaru Usman appears to suffer injury at UFC 294 open workouts | Video

Panic in Abu Dhabi!

Former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman was tossing longtime training partner and current UFC lightweight Justin Gaethje at the UFC 294 open workouts on Weds., just a few days ahead of his Khamzat Chimaev pay-per-view (PPV) co-main event at Etihad Arena.

Did something pop? Fans and media are melting down on social media.

Did I hear that right at 0:18...

Justin Gaethje: "Are you alright?"

Kamaru Usman: "No, something popped" https://t.co/gJDEod9IbT — Shakiel Mahjouri (@Shak_Fu) October 18, 2023

Damn. Looks like Kamaru Usman got injured in the open workouts



Usman's knees are cooked...pic.twitter.com/xqBneFPjL1 — ❂ (@Sa_Gwang) October 18, 2023

Usman can be heard saying what SOUNDS LIKE “something popped” at the end there. Gaethje definitely asks, “You all right?” No bueno.



Probably didn’t help to have to do an open workout on that wobbly mat. That’s how injuries happen. ‍♂️ #UFC294 https://t.co/vCqoCoIXeu — Simon Samano (@SJSamano) October 18, 2023

Usman has yet to comment on what actually happened but fans are not feeling optimistic.

What the hell is that mat? Looks like an ACL tear waiting to happen! Damn, lol I already bet the over in this fight, but I hear it as well. You can see the worry in Justin’s face/eyes as he grabs Usman’s arm to ask him. Hopefully I/we are wrong. Started limping immediately too. notice how Gaethje walked off the mat once Kamaru started clapping. Gaethje knew something happened as soon as they hit the ground. I hope the UFC calls Bo to replace him and call his bluff.

Reminiscent of the Cain Velasquez open workout debacle at UFC Phoenix.

“The Nigerian Nightmare” is taking the Chimaev fight on less than two weeks’ notice, replacing the injured Paulo Costa. In addition, there were rumors from fellow UFC welterweights that Usman was injured heading into his 2023 fight campaign.

Expect Usman to have an answer at the UFC 294 press conference tomorrow morning.

