 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Watch UFC 294 media day video replay feat. Makhachev, Volkanovski, Usman, Chimaev, and more!

By Jesse Holland
/ new

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gathered its top names from the upcoming UFC 294 pay-per-view (PPV) card, including event headliners Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski, for a special pre-fight media day gathering in Abu Dhabi, just a few days out from the Oct. 21 mixed martial arts (MMA) extravaganza at Etihad Arena.

Here’s the complete UFC 294 media day lineup, which also includes middleweight co-headliners Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.

Islam Makhachev – UFC lightweight champion
Alex Volkanovski – UFC featherweight champion
Kamaru Usman – No. 1 UFC welterweight
Khamzat Chimaev – No. 4 UFC welterweight
Magomed Ankalaev – No. 2 UFC light heavyweight
Johnny Walker – No. 7 UFC light heavyweight
Muhammad Mokaev – No. 11 UFC flyweight
Mohammad Yahya – UFC featherweight
Javid Basharat – UFC bantamweight
Abu Azaitar – UFC middleweight

The official UFC 294 press conference will take place Thurs. (Oct. 19) at 9 a.m. ET.

LIVE! Watch UFC 294 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

MASSIVE ’SUPER’ FIGHT REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to “Fight Island” in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, on Sat., Oct. 21, 2023, with a re-worked “Champion vs. Champion” rematch inside Etihad Arena. In the ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Lightweight roost-ruler, Islam Makhachev, runs it back on just 11 days notice opposite Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, in another 155-pound showdown. In UFC 294’s intriguing Middleweight co-main event, Dagestani wrecking ball, Khamzat Chimaev, welcome former Welterweight champion, Kamaru Usman, to the 185-pound weight class (on short notice, too).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 294 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the UFC 294 PPV main card start time at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.

To check out the latest and greatest UFC 294: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2” news and notes be sure to hit up our comprehensive event archive right here. For the complete UFC 294 fight card and PPV lineup click here.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania