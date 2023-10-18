Watch UFC 294 media day video replay feat. Makhachev, Volkanovski, Usman, Chimaev, and more!

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gathered its top names from the upcoming UFC 294 pay-per-view (PPV) card, including event headliners Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski, for a special pre-fight media day gathering in Abu Dhabi, just a few days out from the Oct. 21 mixed martial arts (MMA) extravaganza at Etihad Arena.
Here’s the complete UFC 294 media day lineup, which also includes middleweight co-headliners Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.
Islam Makhachev – UFC lightweight champion
Alex Volkanovski – UFC featherweight champion
Kamaru Usman – No. 1 UFC welterweight
Khamzat Chimaev – No. 4 UFC welterweight
Magomed Ankalaev – No. 2 UFC light heavyweight
Johnny Walker – No. 7 UFC light heavyweight
Muhammad Mokaev – No. 11 UFC flyweight
Mohammad Yahya – UFC featherweight
Javid Basharat – UFC bantamweight
Abu Azaitar – UFC middleweight
The official UFC 294 press conference will take place Thurs. (Oct. 19) at 9 a.m. ET.
MMAmania.com will deliver LIVE round-by-round, blow-by-blow coverage of the entire UFC 294 fight card RIGHT HERE, starting with the early ESPN+ “Prelims” matches at 10 a.m. ET, followed by the UFC 294 PPV main card start time at 2 p.m. ET on ESPN+.
