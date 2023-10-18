Watch UFC 294 media day video replay feat. Makhachev, Volkanovski, Usman, Chimaev, and more!

Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) gathered its top names from the upcoming UFC 294 pay-per-view (PPV) card, including event headliners Islam Makhachev and Alex Volkanovski, for a special pre-fight media day gathering in Abu Dhabi, just a few days out from the Oct. 21 mixed martial arts (MMA) extravaganza at Etihad Arena.

Here’s the complete UFC 294 media day lineup, which also includes middleweight co-headliners Kamaru Usman and Khamzat Chimaev.

Islam Makhachev – UFC lightweight champion

Alex Volkanovski – UFC featherweight champion

Kamaru Usman – No. 1 UFC welterweight

Khamzat Chimaev – No. 4 UFC welterweight

Magomed Ankalaev – No. 2 UFC light heavyweight

Johnny Walker – No. 7 UFC light heavyweight

Muhammad Mokaev – No. 11 UFC flyweight

Mohammad Yahya – UFC featherweight

Javid Basharat – UFC bantamweight

Abu Azaitar – UFC middleweight

The official UFC 294 press conference will take place Thurs. (Oct. 19) at 9 a.m. ET.

