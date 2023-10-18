Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Two of combat sports biggest stars are once again jawing at one another. Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez are huge fan favorites with massive followings, and both have achieved the pinnacles of their sport. Both have also boxed Floyd Mayweather, and a comparison of their respective performances resulted in further bad blood.

McGregor commented on a highlight video of Mayweather’s win over Alvarez, complimenting Mayweather, arguing that he did better against “Money,” and expressing the desire to fight him again.

One of the greatest performances in Professional Boxing this was. I landed more shots on Floyd than Canelo.

I’d love another go. https://t.co/Abfx7Pcpze — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 17, 2023

Sure enough, McGregor hooked a fish on his line, but it wasn’t Floyd Mayweather. Alvarez himself responded to that probe, replying that, “I just need one hand with you and I don’t need to throw so many punches.”

McGregor didn’t take the comeback lying down, of course. Immediately, he brought the conversation more towards the cage, bringing up all the various ways he could kick apart the boxer in a classic bit of McGregor trash talk.

Saul you uncooked chicken, I’ll stomp the ligaments out of your knee joint. I don’t even need hands to end you, I’ll kick you raw pink, leave you looking like you were left out in the sun too long haha freckle arse. I will see you and we will see. Canelo is a cornflake, no sugar. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) October 17, 2023

At the time of writing, Canelo has the last word, and he went after McGregor’s history of tapping out — or outright giving up? — in fights.

You act like a little kid you have a big mouth and you know how to talk shit well, but when the fight come you always quit hahahahhahahahaha. https://t.co/AGnkhHqXHA — Canelo Alvarez (@Canelo) October 18, 2023

Perhaps the most interesting part of this whole exchange is that Alvarez seems more open than ever before to actually squaring off with McGregor someday. It would, of course, be a boxing match, but given that he’s now openly talking about beating up McGregor with one hand or facing Jake Paul in retirement, we may be seeing Canelo in some type of crossover mega fight sooner than later.

Insomnia

Showtime and HBO leaving boxing makes for a rough moment in combat sports.

Showtime is done with boxing and MMA. Paramount president & CEO Chris McCarthy informed employees in a letter today that sports will end on Showtime at the end of the year. MORE — Kevin Iole (@KevinI) October 17, 2023

Mayra Bueno Silva wasn’t the only athlete suspended as a result of today’s NSAC conference.

UFC fighter Daniel Rodriguez was suspended for six months Tuesday by the Nevada State Athletic Commission for a positive drug test. He'll be eligible to return in late January. — Marc Raimondi (@marcraimondi) October 17, 2023

If anyone is still criticizing Paulo Costa for being medically removed from UFC 294, maybe stop doing that. Those infection photos were GROSS!

Bro don’t care for haters they are insecure lonely people https://t.co/lvxnznnABq — Paulo Costa ( Borrachinha ) (@BorrachinhaMMA) October 17, 2023

Nothing like competing fighters running into each other at weigh-ins!

The Artist Series UFC posters are consistently so much more interesting than the official variants.

If you don’t know: Cael Sanderson is an Olympic gold medalist and all-time great wrestler.

Cael Sanderson and Former UFC Champion Kamaru Usman exchanging some live go’s at the Olympic Training Center almost 11 years ago today. pic.twitter.com/m4OINiMCV9 — FloWrestling (@FloWrestling) October 17, 2023

Dillon Danis doesn’t deserve another payday.

guys don’t be mad at me…. I think @LoganPaul can beat @dillondanis in a mma fight!! — Demetrious Johnson (@MightyMouse) October 15, 2023

Please be real, please be real, please be real.

Sometimes I just be thinking about Miesha Tate’s failed cartwheel pic.twitter.com/b805SGmvHF — ᴛʜᴇᴀʀᴛᴏꜰᴡᴀʀ (@TheArtOfWar6) October 17, 2023

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I’ve never seen someone crack a guy so hard from standing back mount. He literally fell over from those shots!

Amru Magomedov remains undefeated at 7-0, submitting Jakhongir Jumaev via first round RNC and claiming the vacant UAE Warriors Lightweight strap. #UAEWarriors45 pic.twitter.com/Re0UBiTrBN — caposa (@Grabaka_Hitman) October 17, 2023

Another under-the-radar boxing war:

Best Fights of 2023;

Azael Villar D10 Gerardo Zapata.

08/04/2023. pic.twitter.com/8wOpsb783T — . (@BoxingJournaIs) October 17, 2023

This just looks so unpleasant.

Random Land

Imagine fist-fighting someone in support of a team you’re not on. Hilarious!

Another big fight from the #Cowboys-#Chargers game.



All of them should just go to jail in order to teach others a lesson to stop fighting during NFL games.pic.twitter.com/qN0PVRicaQ https://t.co/vURaJEm3bx — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 17, 2023

Midnight Music: Alternative, 1982

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.