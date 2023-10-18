 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Midnight Mania! Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez trade barbs: ‘You uncooked chicken!’

Bringing you the weird and wild from the world of MMA each and every weeknight!

By Andrew Richardson
/ new
Canelo Alvarez v Jermell Charlo Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images

Welcome to Midnight Mania!

Two of combat sports biggest stars are once again jawing at one another. Conor McGregor and Canelo Alvarez are huge fan favorites with massive followings, and both have achieved the pinnacles of their sport. Both have also boxed Floyd Mayweather, and a comparison of their respective performances resulted in further bad blood.

McGregor commented on a highlight video of Mayweather’s win over Alvarez, complimenting Mayweather, arguing that he did better against “Money,” and expressing the desire to fight him again.

One of the greatest performances in Professional Boxing this was. I landed more shots on Floyd than Canelo. I’d love another go.

Sure enough, McGregor hooked a fish on his line, but it wasn’t Floyd Mayweather. Alvarez himself responded to that probe, replying that, “I just need one hand with you and I don’t need to throw so many punches.”

McGregor didn’t take the comeback lying down, of course. Immediately, he brought the conversation more towards the cage, bringing up all the various ways he could kick apart the boxer in a classic bit of McGregor trash talk.

Saul you uncooked chicken, I’ll stomp the ligaments out of your knee joint. I don’t even need hands to end you, I’ll kick you raw pink, leave you looking like you were left out in the sun too long haha freckle arse. I will see you and we will see. Canelo is a cornflake, no sugar.

At the time of writing, Canelo has the last word, and he went after McGregor’s history of tapping out — or outright giving up? — in fights.

You act like a little kid you have a big mouth and you know how to talk shit well, but when the fight come you always quit hahahahhahahahaha

Perhaps the most interesting part of this whole exchange is that Alvarez seems more open than ever before to actually squaring off with McGregor someday. It would, of course, be a boxing match, but given that he’s now openly talking about beating up McGregor with one hand or facing Jake Paul in retirement, we may be seeing Canelo in some type of crossover mega fight sooner than later.

Insomnia

Showtime and HBO leaving boxing makes for a rough moment in combat sports.

Mayra Bueno Silva wasn’t the only athlete suspended as a result of today’s NSAC conference.

If anyone is still criticizing Paulo Costa for being medically removed from UFC 294, maybe stop doing that. Those infection photos were GROSS!

Nothing like competing fighters running into each other at weigh-ins!

The Artist Series UFC posters are consistently so much more interesting than the official variants.

If you don’t know: Cael Sanderson is an Olympic gold medalist and all-time great wrestler.

Dillon Danis doesn’t deserve another payday.

Please be real, please be real, please be real.

Slips, rips, and KO clips

I’ve never seen someone crack a guy so hard from standing back mount. He literally fell over from those shots!

Another under-the-radar boxing war:

This just looks so unpleasant.

Random Land

Imagine fist-fighting someone in support of a team you’re not on. Hilarious!

Midnight Music: Alternative, 1982

Sleep well Maniacs! More martial arts madness is always on the way.

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania