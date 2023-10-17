Conor McGregor avoids sexual assault charge for NBA Finals game incident

Conor McGregor no longer has to worry about his recent incident from a National Basketball Association (NBA) game he attended this past June 2023.

The former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) Featherweight and Lightweight champion was accused of a “violent” sexual assault while at the Miami Heat vs. Denver Nuggets game on June 9, 2023, alleging the victim, Ariel Mitchell, was forced into a bathroom stall for oral sex. McGregor then allegedly attempted to sodomize her. TMZ Sports confirmed today (Tues., Oct. 17, 2023) that prosecutors determined there to be “insufficient evidence” and “contradicting and/or no corroborating witnesses” in the case.

Additional witness interviews from prosecutors provided comments saying they “did not hear any signs of distress or sounds that would corroborate that whatever was occurring was not consensual.” A friend of Mitchell’s also provided comment, sharing that Mitchell “never mentioned that Conor had attacked her.” Prosecutors mentioned that the friend had called her mother that night “to tell her she had met” McGregor.

“In light of the above facts and circumstances, the State would not be able to satisfy its burden of proof beyond a reasonable doubt,” Prosecutors wrote in the memo.

Barbara Llanes of Gelber Schachter & Greenberg, an attorney for McGregor, told TMZ Sports she was “pleased” with the result.

“After a thorough investigation, including a review of videos and interviews with eyewitnesses, the authorities have concluded that there is no case to pursue against my client, Conor McGregor,” Llanes said. “On behalf of my client, his family, and his fans we are pleased this is now over.”

McGregor appears closer than ever to making a return to the Octagon now that he’s officially back in United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) until 2024. “The Notorious” has been nearing a comeback for the entirety of 2023, preparing for an eventual match up against Michael Chandler after they coached against each other on The Ultimate Fighter 31 (TUF).