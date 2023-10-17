 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Sean Strickland deemed ‘no effort’ for retired Khabib: ‘He can easily’ beat him

By Drake Riggs
/ new
UFC 254: Khabib v Gaethje Photo by Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Khabib Nurmagomedov has still got it. ... That’s according to his longtime teammate and pupil, Islam Makhachev, anyway.

UFC 294 fight week has arrived and Lightweight champion, Makhachev, will once again collide with Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, in the main event this weekend (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023). Despite that, the return of Nurmagomedov to Makhachev’s corner has Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates buzzing.

Nurmagomedov historically went 29-0 in his flawless career as a Lightweight, winning UFC gold and defending the title a record-tying three times. Even though he last put on an impressive performance in his defense against Justin Gaethje to close out his career in October 2020, Makhachev still believes “The Eagle” could accomplish some stunning feats.

“Today I was asked: ‘Can Khabib come back and beat [UFC Middleweight champion] Sean Strickland in a championship fight?’” Makhachev said on Instagram (translation h/t Red Corner MMA). “I can confidently answer that he can easily do it. It’s been three years since Khabib retired but he never misses a training session and I can say without a doubt, if he wants to, it’ll be no effort to him.’”

Coincidentally, Makhachev has recently expressed his goal of becoming a two-division champion, hoping to eventually challenge for the Welterweight title. Makhachev, 31, will have to first turn back Volkanovksi for a second time and then wait to see how things play out between 170-pound titleholder, Leon Edwards, and challenger, Colby Covington, at UFC 296 on Dec. 16, 2023.

Makhachev and Volkanovski’s first fight came at UFC 284 in Sydney, Australia this past February 2023. Enemy territory proved no issue for the 155-pound titlist as he held off “The Great” Australian, winning a unanimous decision in a thrilling back-and-forth battle (watch highlights).

LIVE! Watch UFC 294 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

MASSIVE ’SUPER’ FIGHT REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Sydney, Australia, for the first time in five years on Sat., Sept. 9, 2023, with a 185-pound world title fight inside Qudos Bank Arena. In the ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Middleweight roost-ruler, Israel Adesanya, plans to silence No. 5-seeded contender, Sean Strickland. In UFC 293’s hard-hitting Heavyweight co-main event, No-6-ranked fan favorite, Tai Tuivasa, locks horns with towering Russian, Alexander Volkov (No. 8).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Poll

Who would win?!

view results
  • 53%
    Khabib
    (152 votes)
  • 46%
    Strickland
    (134 votes)
286 votes total Vote Now

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania