Sean Strickland deemed ‘no effort’ for retired Khabib: ‘He can easily’ beat him

Khabib Nurmagomedov has still got it. ... That’s according to his longtime teammate and pupil, Islam Makhachev, anyway.

UFC 294 fight week has arrived and Lightweight champion, Makhachev, will once again collide with Featherweight kingpin, Alexander Volkanovski, in the main event this weekend (Sat., Oct. 21, 2023). Despite that, the return of Nurmagomedov to Makhachev’s corner has Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates buzzing.

Nurmagomedov historically went 29-0 in his flawless career as a Lightweight, winning UFC gold and defending the title a record-tying three times. Even though he last put on an impressive performance in his defense against Justin Gaethje to close out his career in October 2020, Makhachev still believes “The Eagle” could accomplish some stunning feats.

“Today I was asked: ‘Can Khabib come back and beat [UFC Middleweight champion] Sean Strickland in a championship fight?’” Makhachev said on Instagram (translation h/t Red Corner MMA). “I can confidently answer that he can easily do it. It’s been three years since Khabib retired but he never misses a training session and I can say without a doubt, if he wants to, it’ll be no effort to him.’”

Coincidentally, Makhachev has recently expressed his goal of becoming a two-division champion, hoping to eventually challenge for the Welterweight title. Makhachev, 31, will have to first turn back Volkanovksi for a second time and then wait to see how things play out between 170-pound titleholder, Leon Edwards, and challenger, Colby Covington, at UFC 296 on Dec. 16, 2023.

Makhachev and Volkanovski’s first fight came at UFC 284 in Sydney, Australia this past February 2023. Enemy territory proved no issue for the 155-pound titlist as he held off “The Great” Australian, winning a unanimous decision in a thrilling back-and-forth battle (watch highlights).