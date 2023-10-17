Johnny Eblen blasts steroid-endorsing Gordon Ryan: ‘He literally can’t do anything without steroids’

Johnny Eblen doesn’t appreciate Gordon Ryan’s recent sentiments towards mixed martial arts (MMA).

United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) is officially on its way out of Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), starting in 2024. The promotion will continue with drug testing, it will just now be under the watch of Drug Free Sport International (DFSI) and former Sadam Hussein interrogator, George Piro.

Reactions have been mixed to the news. However, all-time great Brazilian jiu-jitsu (BJJ) practitioner, Gordon Ryan, couldn’t be more thrilled about it. A somewhat controversial figure when it comes to the topic of performance-enhancing drugs (PEDs), Ryan’s comments caught the attention of Bellator Middleweight kingpin, Eblen, who has no time for it.

“Not that I’m trying to stir up any unwarranted drama, but Gordan Ryan just stated that MMA should allow athletes to be on steroids because it would supposedly make it more entertaining,” Eblen tweeted.

“Hey bro, there’s a reason your health sucks and it has a lot to do with you wanting to be an ‘entertainer,’ he continued. “Athletes are humans too and there’s a life after fighting. Steroids and other performance enhancers destroy the possibility of a good functioning life as you age. You took that s—t, and now you’re stuck, and you want to bring the rest of us down with you. I really hope MMA organizations can see an obvious set of liabilities that come from more brain damage and body damage when athletes retire.”

Eblen has firmly been against doping throughout his undefeated 14-0 run in the sport. Aside from his personal feelings, “The Human Cheat Code” ultimately feels it just isn’t safe when it comes to MMA, making it easy for Ryan to express his recent thoughts.

“One thing is taking steroids when you grapple, and another is when you’re getting punched, kneed, elbowed, and kicked in the face,” Eblen said. “It’s convenient you say this s—t about steroids while you’re grappling but not fighting.

“How can you be considered the G.O.A.T. if in order to train you had to be on steroids?” he continued. “You’re telling me the guy on the right really would know what he knows about grappling had he not been on the sauce? Don’t get me wrong, dude’s amazing at what he does, but literally can’t do anything without steroids. [mind blown emoji]”