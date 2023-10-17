NSAC unanimously votes to overturn UFC champ’s loss following opponent’s drug test suspension

Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) voted unanimously to overturn Mayra Bueno Silva’s second-round submission victory over Holly Holm. In addition, “Sheetara” will be fined $11,250 (plus $314.08 prosecution fees) and forced to undergo additional drug testing 30, 15, and three days out from her next fight.

That’s according to a report from MMA Fighting.

Silva, 32, popped for ritalinic acid in a pre-fight exam administered before her UFC Vegas 77 headliner back in July. The news of her positive drug test overshadowed a spectacular second-round finish that would have otherwise landed her a 135-pound title shot. Instead, it’s back to jerking the curtain, according to this bitter rival.

“I want to thank you so much for your patience during this process with the Nevada State Athletic Commission,” Silva wrote on Instagram. “During today’s hearing the commission approved our agreement to be suspended for 4.5 months from the date of my last fight.”

“I am so happy that the NSAC understood the battles of mental health I overcome daily,” Silva continued. “And that with this agreement they have acknowledged I was in no way, shape or form looking for a competitive advantage with the medication I take for my illness.”

Silva is currently ranked two spots above Holm in the official UFC rankings.