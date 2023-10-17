Paramount abruptly shuts down Showtime Sports, cancels all MMA and Boxing coverage amid mass layoffs

Showtime Sports, much like HBO Boxing before it, is no more.

Paramount is shutting down all sports coverage by the end of the year, bringing an end to more than 37 years of “sweet science” telecasts that featured some of the biggest names in boxing, including retired pound-for-pound king Floyd Mayweather.

Showtime Sports President Stephen Espinoza will be one of many employees affected by the layoffs.

“The company’s decision is not a reflection of the work we have done in recent years, nor of our long and proud history,” Espinoza wrote in today’s statement. “Unfortunately, in a rapidly-evolving media marketplace, the company had to make difficult choices allocating resources, resetting priorities and reshaping its content offering. While today’s news is certainly difficult and disappointing, it is entirely out of our control.”

No doubt haters like Dana White and Conor McGregor, who worked with Espinoza and Showtime Sports for the “Mayweather vs. McGregor” boxing pay-per-view (PPV) back in summer 2017, will be celebrating today’s news.

“As we evolve our strategy to more efficiently allocate resources and align our content offering across the business, we’ve made the difficult decision not to move forward with boxing and other content produced by the Showtime sports team,” Paramount Global said in today’s release. “Showtime will continue to air and support the remaining 2023 boxing slate and honor obligations through the end of the year.”

Paramount’s decision will also affect Bellator MMA.

That probably won’t come as a surprise to most combat sports fans after news of the promotion’s sale was leaked earlier this year. Led by former Strikeforce CEO Scott Coker, the team at Bellator MMA has reportedly been negotiating with PFL MMA, among others.

Nothing has been finalized just yet, but safe to say the clock is ticking.