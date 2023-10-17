Video: Gaping Paulo Costa reveals hideous elbow hole ravaged by ‘serious bacterial infection’ (NSFW)

Official speech about the medical impediment and remove from the fight on October 21st in Abudhabi. My team and the @ufc team worked together and tried everything from the first day till the last. Unfortunately it wasn't possible, as you can see. I will return soon. Thanks! pic.twitter.com/mHFPYaskZn

UFC middleweight contender Paulo Costa is posting photos and videos of the elbow infection that got him pulled from the upcoming UFC 294 pay-per-view (PPV) event, despite attempts to surgically repair his arm in time for the Oct. 21 fight card in Abu Dhabi.

It’s nasty ... but Kevin Randleman’s place atop the leaderboard is not in jeopardy.

“I think it’s very important to show and clarify as much as possible how difficult it is, how complicated and how serious this injury has been that we are dealing with here in my elbow,” Costa told his social media followers. “I will show it with very strong images and videos, so I ask that if you are sensitive to this type of content, do not proceed. Leave the video, as it is strong images.”

Tim Schultz can relate.

Costa was replaced by former UFC welterweight champion Kamaru Usman, who collides with undefeated middleweight sensation Khamzat Chimaev. No word yet on when fans can expect “The Eraser” to make his Octagon return, but this timeline seems unrealistic.

“The hole needs to stay like this, opening and closing from the inside out.” Costa continued. “You cannot close this injury with stitches when you have an infection like this. This was not a medical error or my mistake, or whoever, this is the result of a serious, chronic bacterial infection that became resistant to various antibiotics. Even with appropriate medical treatment, the infection insisted on returning.”

