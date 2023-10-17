 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Islam Makhachev IV scandal resurfaces ahead of UFC 294 — here’s how Alex Volkanovski plans to ‘settle it’

“The more adversities, the better the story.” —Alex Volkanovski

By Jesse Holland
/ new
UFC 284 Official Weigh-in Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images

Islam Makhachev cuts a tremendous amount of weight to make 155 pounds.

Ahead of his UFC 284 showdown against Alex Volkanovski, the lightweight champion was accused of illegally using an IV to rehydrate, though his outspoken accuser, current UFC lightweight and Team Volks training partner Dan Hooker, later admitted the whole thing may have been a “genuine misunderstanding.”

Either way, some folks added an asterisk to Makhachev’s eventual win over “The Great.”

Fast-forward to UFC 294 and Volkanovski will have the opportunity to avenge his loss. Not surprisingly, the reigning featherweight champion was broached about the possibility of Makhachev’s IV use resurfacing ahead of their Oct. 21 title fight in Abu Dhabi, but “The Great” wasn’t interested in revisiting that drama.

“I’m not gonna get involved with any of that, I’m staying away from all that,” Volkanovski told The MMA Hour. “I’ve got a job to do and we’ll just settle it. I don’t care. I’ll just pack my skills all the way, but I’m not gonna get into that. There’s so many other things. Short notice, obviously being in Abu Dhabi, all that type of stuff ... mate ... at this point I’m like, ‘who cares?’ The more adversities, the better the story, so whatever.”

LIVE! Watch UFC 294 PPV On ESPN+ Here!

MASSIVE ’SUPER’ FIGHT REMATCH! Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) makes its highly anticipated return to Sydney, Australia, for the first time in five years on Sat., Sept. 9, 2023, with a 185-pound world title fight inside Qudos Bank Arena. In the ESPN+-streamed pay-per-view (PPV) main event, Middleweight roost-ruler, Israel Adesanya, plans to silence No. 5-seeded contender, Sean Strickland. In UFC 293’s hard-hitting Heavyweight co-main event, No-6-ranked fan favorite, Tai Tuivasa, locks horns with towering Russian, Alexander Volkov (No. 8).

Don’t miss a single second of EPIC face-punching action!

Makhachev was originally scheduled to rematch former lightweight champion Charles Oliveira; however, “Do Bronx” was busted open a week before the fight, forcing the promotion to lean on Volkanovski — who was already clamoring for a Makhachev do-over — to swoop in and save the day.

History will be made at UFC 294 this weekend in Abu Dhabi ... or perhaps repeat itself, depending on the outcome.

In This Stream

UFC 284 live stream updates, video highlights, fight results | Islam vs. Volkanovski

View all 91 stories

Get the latest gear

More From MMAmania.com

Loading comments...

Sign up for the newsletter Sign up for the MMA Mania Daily Roundup newsletter!

A daily roundup of all your fighting news from MMA Mania