Joe Rogan removed from UFC 294 commentary team, replaced by Paul Felder in Abu Dhabi

By Jesse Holland
MMA: MAR 03 UFC 285 Photo by Louis Grasse/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images

Joe Rogan will not be traveling to UAE.

The longtime color commentator will be replaced by former lightweight contender Paul Felder at the UFC 294 broadcast table on Sat. (Oct. 21, 2023) inside Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi, who will call the action alongside retired heavyweight Daniel Cormier and resident play-by-play man Jon Anik.

That’s according to a report from MMA Junkie.

The UFC 294 pre- and post-fight shows will be hosted by Brendan Fitzgerald with analysis from former UFC middleweight Chael Sonnen and “Contender Series” mainstay Laura Sanko. Megan Olivi is charged with backstage interviews and Bruce Buffer will continue his role as “Veteran Voice of the Octagon.”

UFC 294 has a 10 a.m. ET start time for the ESPN+ “Prelims” card.

This weekend’s blockbuster pay-per-view (PPV) card will be headlined by the lightweight rematch between reigning 155-pound champion Islam Makhachev and current featherweight kingpin Alex Volkanovski. The UFC 294 co-main event pits former welterweight champion Kamaru Usman opposite middleweight phenom Khamzat Chimaev.

