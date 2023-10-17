Edson Barboza leapfrogs Sodiq Yusuff (but fails to crack Top 10) in latest UFC rankings update

Edson Barboza proved he is still a force to be reckoned with.

The 37 year-old Brazilian captured his second straight win by turning away featherweight up-and-comer Sodiq Yusuff in the UFC Vegas 81 headliner last weekend at APEX in Las Vegas, a “Fight of the Night” performance that landed both combatants an extra $50,000.

Get complete UFC Vegas 81 results and play-by-play here.

The victory was enough to bump Barboza two spots to No. 11 in the 145-pound rankings, one spot above Yusuff (No. 12) but just shy of the featherweight Top 10. Elsewhere on the charts, Jonathan Martinez jumped to No. 11 by thrashing Adrian Yanez.

Here’s how UFC compiles its official rankings:

Rankings were generated by a voting panel made up of media members. The media members were asked to vote for who they feel are the top fighters in the UFC by weight-class and pound-for-pound. A fighter is only eligible to be voted on if they are in active status in the UFC. A fighter can appear in more than one weight division at a time. The champion and interim champion are considered to be in the top positions of their respective divisions and therefore are not eligible for voting by weight-class. However, the champions can be voted on for the pound-for-pound rankings.

Take a look at what the latest rankings field looks like courtesy of UFC.com. Note: (+/- = movement in rankings, T = tie, *NR = Not previously ranked).

MEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Jon Jones

2. Alexander Volkanovski

3. Islam Makhachev

4. Leon Edwards

5. Charles Oliveira

6. Sean O’Malley

7. Kamaru Usman

8. Sean Strickland

9. Israel Adesanya

10. Alexandre Pantoja

11. Alex Pereira

12. Max Holloway

13. Aljamain Sterling

14. Jiri Prochazka

15. Jamahal Hill

FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexandre Pantoja

1. Brandon Moreno

2. Deiveson Figueiredo

3. Amir Albazi

4. Brandon Royval

5. Kai Kara France

6. Matheus Nicolau

7. Alex Perez

8. Manel Kape

9. Matt Schnell

10. Tim Elliott

11. Muhammad Mokaev

12. Su Mudaerji

13. Tagir Ulanbekov

14. Steve Erceg

15. David Dvorak

BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: Sean O’Malley

1. Aljamain Sterling

2. Merab Dvalishvili

3. Henry Cejudo

4. Cory Sandhagen

5. Petr Yan

6. Marlon Vera

7. Song Yadong

8. Rob Font -1

9. Dominick Cruz

10. Pedro Munhoz

11. Jonathan Martinez +1

12. Umar Nurmagomedov -1

13. Ricky Simon -1

14. Chris Gutierrez +1

15. Adrian Yanez -1

FEATHERWEIGHT

Champion: Alexander Volkanovski

1. Max Holloway

2. Yair Rodriguez

3. Brian Ortega

4. Arnold Allen

5. Ilia Topuria

6. Josh Emmett

7. Calvin Kattar

8. Giga Chikadze

9. Movsar Evloev

10. Bryce Mitchell

11. Edson Barboza +1

12. Sodiq Yusuff -1

13. Dan Ige -1

14. Lerone Murphy +1

15. Alex Caceres -1

LIGHTWEIGHT

Champion: Islam Makhachev

1. Charles Oliveira

2. Justin Gaethje

3. Dustin Poirier

4. Beneil Dariush

5. Michael Chandler

6. Mateusz Gamrot

7. Rafael Fiziev

8. Arman Tsarukyan

9. Dan Hooker

10. Rafael dos Anjos

11. Jalin Turner

12. Bobby Green +1

13. Renato Moicano -1

14. Matt Frevola

15. Drew Dober *NR

WELTERWEIGHT

Champion: Leon Edwards

1. Kamaru Usman

2. Colby Covington

3. Belal Muhammed

4. Khamzat Chimaev

5. Gilbert Burns

6. Shavkat Rakhmonov

7. Stephen Thompson

8. Geoff Neal

9. Sean Brady

10. Vicente Luque

11. Ian Machado Garry

12. Jack Della Maddalena

13. Kevin Holland

14. Neil Magny

15. Michael Chiesa

MIDDLEWEIGHT

Champion: Sean Strickland

1. Israel Adesanya

2. Dricus Du Plessis

3. Robert Whittaker

4. Jared Cannonier

5. Marvin Vettori

6. Paulo Costa

7. Roman Dolidze

8. Jack Hermansson

9. Brendan Allen

10. Kelvin Gastelum

11. Nassourdine Imavov

12. Paul Craig

13. Chris Curtis

14. Andre Muniz

15. Anthony Hernandez

LIGHT HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jamahal Hill

1. Jiri Prochazka

2. Magomed Ankalaev

3. Alex Pereira

4. Jan Blachowicz

5. Aleksandar Rakic

6. Nikita Krylov

7. Johnny Walker

8. Anthony Smith

9. Volkan Oezdemir

10. Ryan Spann

11. Khalil Rountree

12. Azamat Murzakanov

13. Dominick Reyes

14. Alonzo Menifield

15. Dustin Jacoby

HEAVYWEIGHT

Champion: Jon Jones

1. Ciryl Gane

2. Sergei Pavlovich

3. Stipe Miocic

4. Tom Aspinall

5. Curtis Blaydes

6. Alexander Volkov

7. Serghei Spivac

8. Tai Tuivasa

9. Jailton Almeida

10. Derrick Lewis

11. Marcin Tybura

12. Jairzinho Rozenstruik

13. Alexandr Romanov

14. Marcos Rogerio De Lima

15. Martin Buday

WOMEN’S POUND-FOR-POUND

1. Alexa Grasso

2. Zhang Weili

3. Valentina Shevchenko

4. Julianna Pena

5. Erin Blanchfield

6. Manon Fiorot

7. Carla Esparza

8. Rose Namajunas

9. Yan Xiaonan

10. Tatiana Suarez

11. Taila Santos

12. Jessica Andrade

13. Raquel Pennington

14. Amanda Lemos

15. Mayra Bueno Silva

WOMEN’S STRAWWEIGHT

Champion: Zhang Weili

1. Carla Esparza

2. Yan Xiaonan

3. Tatiana Suarez

4. Amanda Lemos

5. Jessica Andrade

6. Virna Jandiroba

7. Mackenzie Dern

8. Marina Rodriguez

9. Luana Pinheiro

10. Tabatha Ricci

11. Amanda Ribas

12. Angela Hill

13. Loopy Godinez

14. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

15. Michelle Waterson-Gomez

WOMEN’S FLYWEIGHT

Champion: Alexa Grasso

1. Valentina Shevchenko

2. Erin Blanchfield

3. Manon Fiorot

4. Talia Santos

5. Katlyn Chookagian

6. Jessica Andrade

7. Lauren Murphy

8. Maycee Barber

9. Viviane Araújo +2

10. Amanda Ribas

11. Jennifer Maia -2

12. Tracy Cortez

13. Natalia Silva

14. Casey O’Neill

15. Karine Silva

WOMEN’S BANTAMWEIGHT

Champion: VACANT

1. Julianna Pena

2. Raquel Pennington

3. Mayra Bueno Silva

4. Ketlen Vieira

5. (T) Irene Aldana

5. (T) Holly Holm

7. Pannie Kianzad

8. Yana Santos

9. (T) Macy Chiasson

9. (T) Karol Rosa

11. Norma Dumont

12. Miesha Tate

13. Julia Avila

14. Josiane Nunes

15. Chelsea Chandler

You can expect these rankings to change around this time next week, particularly in the lightweight division, following the UFC 294: “Makhachev vs. Volkanovski 2” pay-per-view (PPV) event on ESPN+, going down this Sat. (Oct. 21, 2023) at Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi.

For much more on that upcoming fight card click here.